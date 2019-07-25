Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ Gets Surprising News

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, July 25 reveal that there will be a ton of drama and plotting in Salem as the week nears its end.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) share some very surprising news with his son, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

Jack will tell JJ that he had officially decided to take Dr. Rolf’s serum in hopes of getting all of his memories back. As many viewers already know, Jack returned to Salem earlier this year but had no memory of his life with former wife Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) or his friends and family members.

Jack went about his life and married Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), who had been manipulating him along the way. He eventually became mayor of Salem and turned into someone that his family didn’t even recognize.

However, he’s now decided to get his memory back, and it will likely change everything when he does. Jack will probably remember his love for Jennifer and the bond he shares with his children after taking the serum, which could spell very bad news for Eve, who has been trying to keep him from remembering his former life.

In the latest #DAYS, Jennifer makes an impassioned speech to Jack about the person he used to be.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/xHUcMNTYDL — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 18, 2019

Days of our Lives watchers will see Eve scramble to keep Jack from taking the serum. It’s said that she will take drastic measures in order to keep Jack in the dark about his past, knowing that if and when he remembers his old life, he’ll ditch her and return to Jennifer.

Elsewhere in Salem, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will try to figure out how to deal with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan attempts to bargain with Kate.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/9st4xlj6PB — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 24, 2019

As fans already know, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is pretending to be Nicole with an elaborate mask and wig, and she’s trying to frame Stefan for kidnapping Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) in order to take over DiMera Industries.

“Nicole” will later share her plans for the company with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), who could become suspicious of Nicole’s erratic behavior and off-the-wall comments.

In addition to her plan to take over DiMera, Kristen also wants to get Brady back in her arms and hopes that pretending to be Nicole will be just the thing to make him fall in love with her all over again.

Fans can see more of the drama by tuning in to Days of our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.