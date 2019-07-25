Ben Affleck And Brother Casey Affleck Both Working On Controversial Films About Women

Brothers Ben and Casey Affleck are both working on new movies. Both actors have also faced criticism from the #MeToo movement and now both are working on separate upcoming films that have raised eyebrows for their depictions of women.

According to The Cut, Casey’s new film Light of my Life follows a father trying to protect his daughter in a world where all the women have died of a disease. Casey wrote, directed and stars in the film, which also stars Elizabeth Moss as the child’s deceased mother shown in flashbacks and Anna Pniowsky as their daughter.

This comes after the Manchester by the Sea actor faced two sexual harassment lawsuits in 2010. The women, producer Amanda White and cinematographer Magdalena Gorka, worked with the actor on his I’m Still Here mockumentary. They claimed the actor discussed his sex life with them, directed crew members to expose their genitals at them and Gorka claimed Casey attempted to get into bed with her.

Both lawsuits were settled for undisclosed amounts and Casey denied the allegations.

Casey’s film premiered at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival in February where, according to IndieWire, he was asked if the film is his response to his experience with the #MeToo movement.

“It’s not,” the actor said. “I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation. I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It’s not something I can control.”

Casey Affleck must protect his child from roving marauders in the dystopian trailer for "Light of My Life." #movietrailers #movienews https://t.co/cyL6GB6MLc pic.twitter.com/VKWtu5c5Tp — Paste Magazine (@PasteMagazine) July 25, 2019

His big brother Ben is also working on a new film, according to Vanity Fair. Ben will co-write The Last Duel with pal Matt Damon and both actors will also star in the film. The project is an adaptation of the Eric Jager novel and will be directed by Ridley Scott.

The film is set in 14th century France. It follows a knight’s wife who, while he is away fighting in Scotland, claims she is raped and impregnated by a courtier. The courtier denies the claims and must face a duel with the knight. The king declares that if the knight dies, his wife will be considered a liar and also put to death.

Ben was implicated in the #MeToo movement in 2017 when a video of him groping MTV host Hilarie Burton during a 2003 episode of TRL surfaced.

Ben issued an apology on Twitter, saying, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Afterwards, he was accused by several other women of groping them as well.

Light of my Life will be released in August while no timeline has been stated for The Last Duel.