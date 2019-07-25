Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Hit The Red Carpet In Matching Outfits At ‘Serengeti’ Premiere

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo look smashing on the red carpet.

Jinger Duggar and her husband of almost three years, Jeremy Vuolo, could be the next hottest Hollywood couple to grace the red carpet. They attended their first big red carpet appearance at the premiere of Discovery Channel’s Serengeti on Wednesday.

The couple just moved to Los Angeles about a month ago, and they have already been hitting the most popular places in town and around the area. Now they are walking the Hollywood red carpet and enjoying every minute of it. According to Jeremy’s Instagram, he attended the special event with his famous wife by his side. He also called Jinger an “incredible woman” and added that he can’t believe that he gets to stand by her side.

The Duggar daughter appeared to be excited about the premiere. She had a huge smile on her face. It looks like she and her hubby are fitting right in with the Hollywood crowd. Jinger opted to wear skinny white pants to the premiere. She paired it up with a white shirt and a navy blue jacket over it. The mom of one took her outfit to the next level by donning a pair of red strappy sandals showing off her magenta-colored nail polish.

Jinger Duggar had her new blond locks pulled back into a smart style. She also wore spiraled earrings to complete her red carpet look.

Matching up with his wife, Jeremy Vuolo wore a blue suit with a white shirt underneath and black loafers. He must have left his socks at home and opted to go with the Ryan Seacrest look of going sock-less. Both Jinger and Jeremy appear to be amazingly happy with their new life in L.A.

We had an amazing time at @Discovery's premiere of #Serengeti last night! And a live orchestra with performances from @lennoxlola & @joshledet! ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/uqEpRVJhSl — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) July 24, 2019

Serengeti is coming to the Discovery Channel on August 4. The daily lives of the animals of Serengeti and the many challenges that they are faced with are spotlighted in this six-part series. Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o narrates the upcoming nature show.

Duggar fans were certainly surprised when the couple shared their photos with them on social media. Most comments were positive and thought that Jinger pulled off her “classy” look. They were even called a “power couple.”

Jeremy will be starting his classes this fall as he is striving to get his Master’s in seminary school as part of Grace Community Church in Los Angeles. Since they moved from their previous home in Laredo, Texas, Jinger and Jeremy have been out and about. They have also had paparazzi following them around, as seen in photos on The Daily Mail. The reality stars were seen walking around at church, as well as Jinger taking daughter Felicity shopping around town.

You can see Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s new life documented on the new season of Counting On sometime this fall on TLC.