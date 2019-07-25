Bikini Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Slamming Gym Body Ahead Of Series Return

Mackenzie McKee is resuming her Teen Mom appearances. As The Inquisitr reports, the 24-year-old Teen Mom 3 alum will be returning to screens in a pretty major way: Mackenzie will feature on Teen Mom OG. It looks like viewers of the popular television series will be watching a mother who comes with a major fitness injection in her life. As fans of the star will know, Mackenzie is both a fitness model and a bikini competitor.
Earlier today, Mackenzie updated her Instagram. Her photos sent out plenty of gym vibes, smiles, and enthusiasm for the active lifestyle. The mother of three included two photos of herself and a video. All showed husband Josh McKee joining his wife.
Mackenzie was wowing in a cute outfit comprised of a pink tank top paired with black shorts. Josh and his peach-colored tank weren’t quite twinning with his wife’s look, although Josh’s shorts did match Mackenzie’s. Given that Josh appeared covered in sweat with Mackenzie also giving off a post-training glow, it can be assumed that these two had been pushing themselves prior to the snaps being taken.
It does seem that this Oklahoma native has a killer gym body. Mackenzie’s strong biceps, sculpted shoulders, and solid quads were clearly visible in the images. A lengthy caption from Mackenzie mentioned an “August challenge.”
August challenge coming soon. All you need is access to dumbbells. We have worked so hard on this project, and we are so excited for you guys to get your hands on it. I’ve been receiving a lot of request for some updates #bodybymac programs and I am thrilled to announce this my 30 day August challenge is launching next week. Stay tuned and get prepared by going and getting yourself some dumbbells. I use 8lbs and josh uses 15-20lbs. Get prepared to shred shred shred… @joshmckee28
Mackenzie’s Instagram appears especially fitness-centric. The star spent most of June prepping herself for an intense bikini modeling competition. Photos of Mackenzie flaunting her rippling muscles in a bejeweled red-and-white two-piece were posted to her Instagram following the event.
Ok peeps show is over. I have worked until I have nearly passed out daily. 3 hours a day I have dedicated to muscle growth and my physique. My body did much better before I got my tubes tied and I walked into this day feeling like I worked 10x harder than I look. There were 12 of us and I did not place top 5 like I wanted. I nearly broke down in tears and stayed after to get the judges feed back because you never know what they were looking for. They told me I am awesome on stage and present myself well, I also carry a lot of muscle which I was so happy to hear. So when I asked why I didn’t place they said “o you also carry a lot of fat” ???? with how hard I’ve worked and how hungry I am from eating so strict that was hard to hear. Idk what i can do to keep my muscle and get this fat off of my butt but that’s what they say stood between me and the top placements. . I’m simply built like a tree trunk muscle head ????. I also talked to the first place winner and she said “I competed last week and didn’t place top 5 but looked just like this so you NEVER know how they judge” So that eased my mind. But I worked hard, had fun, and one day I’ll have a trophy in my hand.
When it comes to working out, Mackenzie has a challenge that will stay with her for the rest of her life. The star has Type 1 diabetes and frequently mentions it in her social media captions. A recent Instagram update from Mackenzie showed just depressing the auto-immune condition can be for her, although the star’s words equally showed her for the fighter that she is.
I carried this one in a Tula until he literally outgrew it. But now he just clings right on. After getting my tubes tied, although I would love to adopt one day, I hate watching this one grow up. Good thing he is obsessed with his momma. I too was the baby of the family and cling to @angiedouthit until grade school ????????????♀️. Literally people would have to peel me off of her. Must be a baby of the family thing. Who else is a baby of the family and struggled with being attached to momma? Be sure to check out my story for a swipe up link to my most recent YouTube video. And be sure to subscribe ????????????❤️. In today’s video we celebrate the fourth, take a trip to New York, and I get to come home and love on Broncs ❤️❤️❤️ #mommasboy #fitmom #gym #momof3 #bodybymac
“Some days are harder than others, I am slowly learning to accept type 1 diabetes. I honestly don’t mind all daily needles and pokes, but being sick is miserable. Anyways, it’s been a rough two weeks. But nothing will stop me, I’m finding my fire, I’m pushing through, and I’m climbing to the top when they said I couldn’t. To anyone watching who lives with an illness that is an everyday fight, you will love mountains, DONT STOP”
Mackenzie's social media following will likely rise with her return to the small screen.
