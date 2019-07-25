Bikini Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Slamming Gym Body Ahead Of Series Return

Mackenzie McKee is resuming her Teen Mom appearances. As The Inquisitr reports, the 24-year-old Teen Mom 3 alum will be returning to screens in a pretty major way: Mackenzie will feature on Teen Mom OG. It looks like viewers of the popular television series will be watching a mother who comes with a major fitness injection in her life. As fans of the star will know, Mackenzie is both a fitness model and a bikini competitor.

Earlier today, Mackenzie updated her Instagram. Her photos sent out plenty of gym vibes, smiles, and enthusiasm for the active lifestyle. The mother of three included two photos of herself and a video. All showed husband Josh McKee joining his wife.

Mackenzie was wowing in a cute outfit comprised of a pink tank top paired with black shorts. Josh and his peach-colored tank weren’t quite twinning with his wife’s look, although Josh’s shorts did match Mackenzie’s. Given that Josh appeared covered in sweat with Mackenzie also giving off a post-training glow, it can be assumed that these two had been pushing themselves prior to the snaps being taken.

It does seem that this Oklahoma native has a killer gym body. Mackenzie’s strong biceps, sculpted shoulders, and solid quads were clearly visible in the images. A lengthy caption from Mackenzie mentioned an “August challenge.”

Mackenzie’s Instagram appears especially fitness-centric. The star spent most of June prepping herself for an intense bikini modeling competition. Photos of Mackenzie flaunting her rippling muscles in a bejeweled red-and-white two-piece were posted to her Instagram following the event.

When it comes to working out, Mackenzie has a challenge that will stay with her for the rest of her life. The star has Type 1 diabetes and frequently mentions it in her social media captions. A recent Instagram update from Mackenzie showed just depressing the auto-immune condition can be for her, although the star’s words equally showed her for the fighter that she is.

Loading...

“Some days are harder than others, I am slowly learning to accept type 1 diabetes. I honestly don’t mind all daily needles and pokes, but being sick is miserable. Anyways, it’s been a rough two weeks. But nothing will stop me, I’m finding my fire, I’m pushing through, and I’m climbing to the top when they said I couldn’t. To anyone watching who lives with an illness that is an everyday fight, you will love mountains, DONT STOP”

Mackenzie’s social media following will likely rise with her return to the small screen. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her Instagram.