‘Riverdale’ Stars Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Are Already Reportedly ‘Talking About The Future’ After Split

News of the pair's breakup is still fresh, but one source says it is "inevitable" that they will rekindle their romance.

News of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s breakup shocked Riverdale fans earlier this week, but according to E! News, the pair may be rekindling their romance in the near future.

Sprouse and Reinhart had won the hearts of fans of their hit CW show as both an on-screen and off-screen couple. Their Riverdale characters — Jughead Jones (Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Reinhart) — have been in a relationship for most of the series, while Reinhart and Sprouse had been linked together romantically since 2017. Over the weekend, news broke that the pair had called it quits after two years of dating. A source revealed to E! News that it was Sprouse that ended things after an argument, though their relationship has “always been up and down.”

The source also explained that the pair reconciling their romance is very much a reality. In fact, the insider went as far to say that that it would be “inevitable.”

“Now that filming is happening again, it is very likely they will mend the relationship and get back together. They spend A LOT of time together on set,” the source said. “They have a lot of chemistry and it’s hard for them to deny that they truly care about each other.”

According to the source, Sprouse and Reinhart are already “on better terms,” and are even “talking about the future.”

The former couple also has their cast mates rooting for them, though the source insists that “they will all still be friends” no matter what the future of Sprouse and Reinhart’s relationship holds.

In the meantime, The Inquisitr previously reported that the stars are going to try their best to not make things awkward while filming Season 4 of the television series, which is currently underway in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“Cole and Lili will be able to deal with it,” another source told Hollywood Life.“The show’s writers and producers are aware and will never make anything awkward that doesn’t have to be. Their working relationship will be just that.”

The young actors were first linked together in 2017, when Us Weekly reported that they were spotted showing some PDA during a Comic Con party, as well as on the Riverdale set. The months after were filled with adorable Instagram snaps that captivated the hearts of fans, as well as many more loved-up displays. Everything seemed to be going strong until this past weekend, when multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Sprouse and Reinhart had split.