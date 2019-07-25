Anastasiya Kvitko Nearly Busts Out Of Skintight Top & See-Through Pants

Anastasiya Kvitko gave her fans an eyeful Thursday when she updated her Instagram account with a photo showing her wearing some insanely tight clothing.

In the snap, the Russian bombshell gave the camera a full view of her curvy backside wearing a pair of white crochet pants with no visible underwear. She also wore a burnt orange bandeau-style top that looked like it could barely contain her ample chest. Taken from a lower angle, the shot accentuated Kvitko’s derriere and slim waist. The model wore her long hair straight down her back and sported a pair of large sunglasses. She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings. Standing on the deck of a boat at sea, a city skyline was visible in the photo’s background.

Not that any of the model’s fans were noticing what was in the background. They seemed to be more focused on the foreground. Within 30 minutes of going live, the post received more than 20,000 likes and hundreds of fire and heart emoji from fans who love the model’s style.

Kvitko seems to be spending a lot of time outdoors enjoying the summer weather. From sexy bikinis to chic dresses, the stunner can make just about anything look fabulous.

The Russian-born beauty moved to Los Angeles to pursue modeling. According to The Sun, she refused to lose weight or lose her curves and has managed to turn them into her best assets.

Kvitko said she was athletic as a child and works on staying fit by going to the gym four times a week.

“I don’t eat meat and chicken, I avoid fast food and choose a healthy diet,” she said, adding that it isn’t hard to find organic foods in America.

The model also said that she does not use Photoshop to doctor any of the images she posts online. She also insists that she has never gone under the knife — something she accuses Kim Kardashian of doing.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her – she is far behind me. My body is sporty, my hip muscles are trained, my bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face. And she – everyone knows what she did to her bottom,” she said, per The Sun.

Loading...

Either way, fans love it when Kvitko updates her Instagram.

Fans who never want to miss an update should follow the model’s Instagram account.