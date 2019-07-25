The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Is Reportedly Against Camille Grammer Returning For Season 10

Camille Grammer may have 'brought it' to the reunion a bit too much.

Camille Grammer caused a stir at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion and according to a new report, her antics have left her co-stars hoping to see her leave the show ahead of its upcoming 10th season.

As the cast prepares to begin filming on the new episodes, a source has spoken to Hollywood Life, explaining that the cast is convinced that Grammer acted crazy solely to secure herself with a full-time role on Season 10. Now, they would rather she not be a part of the show at all.

“They don’t think she fits in at all anymore,” the source said. “Everyone would be happy to see her go since none of them are actually friends with her anymore or have chatted with her since the reunion aired. They don’t know why she was getting so out of line and they felt it was kind of out of nowhere.”

Following the airing of the first installment of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion earlier this month, Grammer seemingly took credit for the show’s impressive ratings by sharing a post on Instagram in which she congratulated the network and reminded viewers that she “showed up and brought it.”

As for what the cast thought of Grammer’s post, the insider said they found her Instagram caption “absolutely comical” and were amused by the idea that she could be taking credit for the series’ good ratings.

Grammer only appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 in a part-time role and prior to the reunion, she told her fans on Twitter that she didn’t want to go. Then, after she attended the event, she returned to Twitter and labeled the taping as a nightmare.

“I showed up in good faith for #RHOBH reunion but I shouldn’t have gone. Hindsight is 20/20,” she wrote on June 6.

Grammer also confirmed that she did not attend the cast’s post-reunion dinner in Los Angeles after the reunion was filmed and since then, it doesn’t appear that she’s had any communication with her co-stars. She also appears to be estranged from Lisa Vanderpump due to the comments she made about her teeth during an earlier episode of the show. As fans may have recently seen, Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, called out Grammer for her “vile” statements about his wife on Twitter this past weekend.

To see more of Grammer and her co-stars, don’t miss the third installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion next Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.