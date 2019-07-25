Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Now Text ‘Regularly,’ Moving From Feud To Friends

Though Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been the subject of feud rumors for months — with the Duchess of Sussex even alleged to have made Kate cry — it appears that the current relationship between the two duchesses can’t be further from the whispers. According to The Sun, the two women “have bonded over motherhood” and now text “regularly.”

Royal reporter Carolyn Durand added that the two began to communicate more regularly in the lead up to Archie’s birth. Kate, who is a mother of three, allegedly provided “support” for first-time mom Meghan.

“Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship,” Durand explained.

It is also possible that the distance between the two duchesses has made their relationship better — which is also what has allegedly helped Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, get over their own rift. Meghan and Harry recently moved out of Kensington Palace — where the Cambridges currently reside — to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Moreover, Durand believes that the relationship between the two women needed time to grow.

“Their relationship has constantly evolved over time and they have become closer since Meghan’s wedding,” she said.

“They talk and text regularly, they have more in common and Kate has wanted to make sure Meghan has felt welcomed to the family.”

The St. Andrews alumna and former Suits star might be corresponding via popular messaging system WhatsApp, as Princess Anne’s son-in-law Mike Tindall confessed in May that the young royals have a group chat set up in the messaging system, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“It’s just about when you do try and set up get-togethers and if we’re all going to something that’s the same and take the kids,” he said of the chat, adding that many families probably have a similar set-up.

In recent weeks, the relationship between Meghan and Kate looked incredibly friendly when the pair attended Wimbledon together to see the women’s final. The match starred Serena Williams — a good friend of Meghan — and Wimbledon winner Simona Halep.

During the match, the two often seemed to be in relaxed conversation with each other, even occasionally sharing a joke. The two were joined by Kate’s sister, Pippa, who also looked to be at ease in the group. Kate is also said to have tried to comfort Meghan after the match by rubbing her back (via Cosmopolitan).

The two might soon be spending more time together in August, as both the Cambridges and the Sussexes plan to visit the Queen during her annual summer holiday to Balmoral, in Scotland.