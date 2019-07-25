Haley Kalil Dances Around In A Skimpy White Bikini In New Video

Haley Kalil is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Wednesday, July 25, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her account on the social media platform to share a sexy new video that quickly garnered attention from her 273,000 fans. In the short clip, the beauty was captured dancing around to the song “Feels Great” by Cheat Codes, Fetty Wap, and CVBZ, taking time in the caption to apologize to her mom for “jamming” to a tune that “has a bad word.” Her fans, however, certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW song choice, instead being captivated by her insane bikini body that was left on display almost in its entirety.

Haley kicked off the sexy video by jumping and turning, showing off her famous backside that was hardly covered in the skimpy white two-piece she wore. Its thong style did nothing to hide her curvy booty, while its insanely high cut left her long, toned legs completely exposed. Its thin waist band sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs as she rocked out to the beat.

A few second later saw the camera zoom in to the model as she made her way across the balcony she was on, providing a close-up of her voluptuous assets that were hardly contained in the itty-bitty triangle-style bikini top she wore. Cleavage spilled out from every angle of the number, especially due to its deep v neckline that created a seriously busty display.

The bombshell’s signature red tresses were worn down, flowing all around her as she spun and danced to the music. She also sported a gorgeous minimal makeup look that highlighted her striking facial features and stunning natural beauty.

One glance at the steamy upload explains exactly why it’s been viewed over 55,000 times since going live to Instagram 14 hours ago. It has also racked up nearly 15,000 likes at the time of this writing, and dozens of comments with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Cutie booty!!” wrote fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Brower, while another fan wrote that she had a “beautiful body.”

“Wow what perfection,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Haley has shown off her flawless figure on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the model recently shared another steamy snap that saw her flaunting her peachy derriere in a cheeky floral one-piece — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.