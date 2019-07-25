Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Shows Off Plump Derriere In Tight Yoga Pants That Almost Appear To Be Painted On

Another day, another pair of insanely tight and sexy yoga pants for Anna Nystrom.

As fans of the Swedish model know, Anna loves to flaunt her gorgeous and fit figure to fans in a number of different outfits. While she sometimes goes casual in her photos, rocking a pair of yoga pants and a crop top, other times she shows off her figure in a tiny bikini. But one thing is always for sure — she looks amazing. In the most recent snapshot that was shared with her 8 million followers, Anna opts for a casual but sexy look.

In the killer shot, the blonde bombshell popped her booty out toward the camera, as she looked over her shoulder and struck a pose. She wore her long, blonde tresses down and slightly waved as well as a face full of makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, blush, mascara, eyeshadow and matte lipstick. Nystrom’s killer, curvy figure was on full display in a pair of insanely tight grey yoga pants that appeared to be painted on.

On top, the model rocked a pink, baby doll T-shirt with ruffled sleeves. Anna posed against a peach and grey-colored wall and tagged herself in Sweden.

In just a short time of the gorgeous, new snapshot being live on her account, it’s already earned the Swedish beauty a ton of attention from fans with over 205,000 likes in addition to 2,400-plus comments, at the time of this writing. While many fans simply chimed in with their favorite emoji, countless others commented on the model’s incredible figure.

“Oh my so gorgeous again,” one follower commented with a series of heart eye emoji.

“Ur [sic] so pretty my babe,” another fan gushed with a single red heart emoji.

“You’re so stunning!” another Instagram user wrote with a series of emoji including a few flames.

As The Inquisitr reported, Anna posed in the same exact outfit earlier this week — just giving fans a different view. In this particular shot, the model stood in front of a pink and gray wall once again, striking a pose front and center. The blonde bombshell put both hands on her hips in the image, as she looked off into the distance, smiling slightly. Just like in today’s photo, the model wore her long locks down and slightly waved while also donning a face full of gorgeous makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush and lipgloss.

Unsurprisingly, the post earned her a ton of attention with over 223,000 likes and an impressive 2,400 comments.