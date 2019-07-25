‘Riverdale’ Stars Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Reportedly Plan To ‘Co-Exist’ On Set Following Recent Split

The actors may not be dating in reality anymore, but they still play an on-screen couple.

News broke earlier this week that Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse called it quits on their relationship after two years of dating. The reported split came as a shock to many of their co-stars and fans. Although the two are no longer together, they will continue on in their roles as an on-screen couple in the CW series, and a source told Hollywood Life that the young actors are going to try their best to not make things awkward.

Reinhart and Sprouse play the roles of teens Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, who have been in a serious relationship for much of the series. Season 4 of Riverdale has already begun filming in Vancouver, British Columbia. HL’s source insists that the dynamic between the former real-life loves will not change as far as their work is concerned.

“Cole and Lili will be able to deal with it,” the source said. “The show’s writers and producers are aware and will never make anything awkward that doesn’t have to be. Their working relationship will be just that.”

The source added that co-existence is key for the actors because they know how important the show is to themselves, the rest of the cast, and their legions of fans. As far as their co-stars are concerned, Sprouse and Reinhart reportedly want everyone to feel comfortable about the situation, and they will “try extra hard to not make things awkward.”

“People are going to talk and they are going to have to feel it all out and feel like they have to defend themselves at times,” the source continued. “Because people like drama and it will be brought up on set.”

Ultimately, the stars hope to get to a place where the drama will be behind them and they can focus on their work. While they are no longer in a relationship, the source assured that Reinhart and Sprouse are trying to at least mend their friendship.

Rumors began to swirl that the couple were no longer dating earlier this week after they seemed to be avoiding each other and acting awkwardly at Comic-Con in San Diego over the weekend. A source later confirmed the news to People, explaining that the split was a result of “clashing lifestyles.”

“At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” the source said.

The cast and crew began filming Riverdale Season 4 earlier this month, and the series is expected to return later this year. News of the split may be heartbreaking to some fans, but they will still have the chance to see Reinhart and Sprouse continue their relationship fictionally.