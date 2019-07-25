Jimmy Fallon Is The Proud New Owner Of The Timothée Chalamet Puppet

Earlier this summer a puppet of Timothée Chalamet went viral, causing a stir with its creepy likeness to the Call Me By Your Name actor.

Now, that puppet has a new home: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The late night host revealed his recent purchase on his show this week. Fallon has already made good use of the puppet, holding an interview with it and arranging a duet between it and Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen.

“I don’t know what to do with him, now that we have him, I don’t know what the hell to do with him,” joked Fallon.

The puppet, which according to Vogue, is dressed in Chalamet’s 2019 Golden Globe look complete with a black Louis Vuitton harness. It was for sale on eBay for $122,795 though Fallon claims he came to an agreement with the wall paper designer who made the puppet to pay less.

The one-of-a-kind puppet had a lot to say on Fallon’s show.

“I am rare, I am unbelievable,” the puppet told Fallon in a French accent. The host claimed that while Chalamet does not have an accent the puppet is indeed French.

The puppet helped Fallon introduce books for the comedian’s summer book club introducing The Chain by Adrian McKinty as La Chaîne while French music played in the background.

While Fallon and the puppet butted heads repeatedly during the show, with the puppet claiming Fallon was mocking him, the puppet did bond with Armisen.

The two sang an impromptu duet about life before the Los Espookys actor plugged his new HBO show.

Our first look at Timothée Chalamet as Henry V in Netflix's #TheKing pic.twitter.com/soepiTNRLj — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 25, 2019

While the puppet Chalamet is busy goofing around with Fallon, the real Chalamet has been hard at work.

Chalamet’s newest project The King will premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival in the fall. The film’s first image was released earlier today and shows Chalamet as Henry V. According to IndieWire, the movie is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2, and Henry V. It was directed by Australian writer and director David Michôd (The Rover, Animal Kingdom).

The Netflix project also stars Robert Pattinson as The Dauphin of France, Ben Mendelsohn as Henry IV, Lily-Rose Depp as Catherine and Joel Edgerton as Falstaff. Edgerton also co-wrote the film with Michôd.

There is no release date for the movie yet.

Chalamet will also star as Theodore Laurence in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaptation of Little Women, due out later in the year.

And next year, Chalamet will star in the sci-fi adaptation of Dune as Paul Atreides alongside Zendaya and Josh Brolin.