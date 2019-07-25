Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Derriere In Skimpy Swimsuit While Lying Out With Bikini-Clad Pals

Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying her getaway to Greece and all that scenic Mykonos has to offer.

The Victoria’s Secret bombshell has been in the popular tourist spot for the past few days, and she’s been making her 10 million-plus followers envious by sharing a number of sexy shots during her trip. During her time there, the model has been sporting many different suits from her line, Gal Floripa. Earlier today, she shared a stunning shot of herself and a few other models hanging out after a photo shoot.

In the sexy, new photo that was shared on social media, Ambrosio and three other bikini-clad pals soak up some rays on the top of a building that overlooks a beautiful, blue body of water. Ambrosio appears at the center of the shot, rocking an ombre bikini that features pink, blue, and white while showing off her stunning figure. The model lies on her tummy in the shot, showing off her toned backside for the camera.

Ambrosio wears her hair up in a high bun and appears to be wearing minimal makeup – just covering her face with a pair of large sunglasses. To her left is another bombshell who is also lying on her tummy and showing off her toned and tanned derriere to onlookers. Two other bikini-clad friends also appear in the shot with one in a tiny red bikini and another in a skimpy blue one.

In just a short time of the post going live, it’s already earned the mother of two plenty of attention from her fans with over 34,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While some fan took to the photo to gush over the gorgeous ladies, countless others couldn’t help but comment on the scenery.

“Oh my Sweet Dreams heavenly bodies are here!” one Instagram user gushed.

“Nooo I am in Mykonos is three weeks…why can’t I be there now,” another fan wrote.

“Aw geez, how is this fair?” another fan quipped.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared the Alessandra put on another sexy display for fans in one of her favorite outfits — another bikini. In the NSFW images, the mother of two looks nothing short of flawless in a tiny red bikini that features a ruffled top, leaving little to the imagination with Ambrosio almost spilling out of it. Instead of tying in the back, the trendy suit had spaghetti straps that tie at the top of the model’s shoulders. The suit also showcased her toned and tanned tummy and legs. During the outing, she spent a little time splashing around with her son in the water.

It seems like the model should just move to Greece as her fans are loving all the photos.