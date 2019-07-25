WWE News: ‘Viceland’ To Air Documentary About Chris Benoit, The Wrestler Who Murdered His Wife And Son

According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Viceland will air a second season of the critically acclaimed documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring, per WrestleTalk.

The first series — which was directed by Jason Eisener — provided an in-depth look at some of the most tragic stories in wrestling history. According to the report by TheWrestling Observer, the sophomore season will continue in this vein and feature episodes that focus on the murder of Dino Bravo, as well as the disturbing Benoit family tragedy.

The Benoit episode is bound to cause some controversy upon its release. Benoit is one of the most notorious wrestlers in history, having murdered his wife, Nancy, and their 7-year-old son, Daniel, before taking his own life.

The topic is a sore spot for many in the wrestling industry, but the circumstances surrounding the events have remained a regular source of conversation since the tragedy occurred.

The case has proved morbidly fascinating, as many of those who knew Benoit said they could not imagine him committing the atrocities. Many suggest something must have happened to trigger him to murder his family.

Research suggests that years of concussions, brain damage, depression and steroid abuse could have been contributing factors. Nothing is certain, though, and many are hoping that the upcoming documentary will shed some light on what caused Benoit to commit the crimes.

Barry Williams / Getty Images

Loading...

The first season of Dark Side of the Ring approached its subjects’ stories with sensitivity and nuance to create captivating and insightful television. The Benoit episode should be no different, and viewers can expect some key insights about the tragedy from those who knew Benoit best, as noted by Meltzer, who confirmed that the documentary will feature interviews with the following people, per Wrestling Observer via WrestleTalk.

“Sandra Toffoloni (the sister of Nancy Benoit who knows the case better than anyone), Chris Jericho (who has studied the case harder than any pro wrestler because he considered Chris Benoit his best friend in wrestling at one time), Chavo Guerrero Jr. (Who Benoit was close with, often travelled with, and who Benoit texted that weekend), Michael (Chris’ father) and David (Chris’ son from a first marriage) Benoit.”

Ever since it was revealed that Benoit was responsible for his family’s death, WWE has largely refused to acknowledge the former World Heavyweight Champion’s wrestling legacy. Whether or not the company’s key officials who knew Benoit plan to lend their insights on the tragedy remains to be seen.