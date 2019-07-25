Yanet Garcia Wows Fans In Tiny Top & Skimpy Shorts

Yanet Garcia knows how to get her fans excited. On Thursday, the model updated her Instagram account with a photo that showed plenty of skin.

In the photo, Garcia stood outside wearing a sports bra with low-cut turquoise athletic shorts. With the sun behind her, the weather girl looked to the side, while she posed for the camera. Her makeup was applied flawlessly with dark brows, contoured cheeks and pink color on her lips. Garcia’s long, brown hair hung down in loose curls over one shoulder. The beauty looked as if she were about to go for a run.

Garcia, who has been dubbed the world’s hottest weather girl, likes to keep her 10.7 million followers guessing on what kind of photo she will share next. While some of her snaps are often racy, she also likes to surprise fans with different snapshots from her life. From her visits to foreign countries to photos of her working on the television set giving weather reports, Garcia knows how to work the camera. And the camera seems to love Garcia, as she always looks fabulous in whatever she is wearing and whatever she is doing.

Thursday’s photo was no different, and her fans were loving it. Within 30 minutes of going live, the photo received over 67,000 likes.

Garcia has been busy lately. She recently starred in the Spanish film, Bellezonismo, and traveled to Spain to promote it. While there, she shared many photos from the film’s premiere. She looked gorgeous for the event, wearing a sexy, black, see-through gown that hugged her curves in all the right places.

On the red carpet for the event, Garcia looked stunning in a shimmery, pink gown, which featured feathered sleeves. Garcia attended the event with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes.

The two appeared to have also traveled to Turkey for a getaway, where they took in some of the beautiful scenery.

There is no doubt that Garcia is comfortable in front of the camera. Along with starring in movies, and working as a meteorologist on Televisa Monterrey News, she also runs a modeling agency. She has a passion for helping younger women who want to break into the modeling business. In an interview with El Pais magazine, she explained that she was a coach and wanted to expand her modeling business, but was always open to new opportunities.

Fans who want to keep up with Garcia can follow her Instagram account.