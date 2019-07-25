Nicole Scherzinger Captures Fans’ Attention In Sexy Animal Print Dress

Is there anything that Nicole Scherzinger doesn’t look good in? Over the past few days, the black-haired beauty has been putting on a sexy display for fans, donning a number of sultry outfits including bikinis, low-cut tops, dresses, and a wide-range of other ensembles. In her most recent outing, Scherzinger looks dressed to impress in another gorgeous shot. She doesn’t tag where exactly she is in the photo but she does mention her former band — The Pussycat Dolls in the caption of the image.

In the hot, new photo, the singer appears to be walking into a restaurant as she looks over her shoulder. The stunner wears her long, dark locks pulled back in a high and tight bun while donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. She pairs the look with some high silver pumps and a pair of dangly earrings, but it’s her stunning outfit that really has her nearly 4 million Instagram followers turning their heads.

The 41-year-old rocks a long-sleeve animal print dress that flows down to her ankles. The sexy ensemble appears to be relatively sheer and the Australia’s Got Talent judge dresses up the look with a black and white belt that shows off her trim waist. Since the photo went live on her account for fans, it’s earned a lot of attention with over 26,000 likes and upwards of 200 comments.

Many fans took to the image to let Nicole know that they’re big fans of hers while countless others simply gushed over her sexy ensemble.

“Indeed, always on the move beautiful classy idol,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“Stunning. That dress looks good on you,” another wrote with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Yes the classic “look back,” so wonderful,” one more wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Nicole put on another sexy display for her fans. In a stunning new black-and-white shot, the 41-year-old posed on a white chair, resting her arm on a table just in front of her. In the image, she puts her head on her hand and smiling big for the camera. Scherzinger spread her legs open, as she sported a pair of jeans, which were rolled up to her ankles. The Australia’s Got Talent judge then paired her jeans with a low-cut white top, which plunged low into her chest, offering a little glimpse of cleavage.

Like her most recent post, this one earned her a lot of attention with over 620 comments and 99,000 likes.