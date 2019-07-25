Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Insane Physique In Tiny Top And Curve-Hugging Skirt In Sizzling New Snap

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her incredible figure in her latest Instagram snap, and her millions of fans are taking notice.

The latest skin-baring snap of the Victoria’s Secret Angel was shared to her feed on the popular social media account on Wednesday, July 24, and quickly garnered attention from her 13.5 million followers. The photo captured a barefoot Candice posing against a bright orange and black wall, with luscious greenery and beautiful flowers surrounding her as she tilted her head and smiled at the camera. A time stamp on the snap revealed that the moment had actually been captured just days before on Monday. While there was no geotag included, an emoji of the Brazilian flag was in its caption, indicating that the 30-year-old was likely visiting the South American country.

As per usual, Candice looked nothing short of stunning in the eye-catching snap that caught her sporting an ensemble that showed some serious skin, and her fans certainly did not seem to mind. The South African bombshell sent pulses racing in an itty-bitty, striped bandeau bra top that barely covered her assets and clung tight to her chest to highlight her slender frame. The number cut off just below her bosom, leaving her flat midsection and rock hard abs completely exposed. Her lower half was covered in a white midi skirt that hugged her famous curves, providing the perfect outline of her curvy booty. It hit just below her knees for a glimpse at the babe’s toned legs and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Zooming in to the model’s incredible body revealed that she also wore a long gold body chain that spanned the length of her bodice and wrapped around her waist, bringing even more attention to her insane physique. She also added a few more necklaces to the look as well as a bangle bracelet and dangling earrings. Her blonde tresses were tied back behind her head, keeping them from covering her face that was done up with a gorgeous minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the lingerie model went wild for the sexy new addition to her Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 150,000 likes within just 20 hours of going live to the platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another said her body “is goals.”

“Perfect woman,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Candice has shown off her figure on social media. The beauty recently shared another sizzling shot that saw her modeling a new bikini from the upcoming collection for her swimwear line Tropic of C, and the results made her followers go absolutely wild.