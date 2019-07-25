AEW News: Weekly Television Show Date Finally Announced

All Elite Wrestling has been the talk of the wrestling world for months now. Back in May, it was announced that the company had partnered up with WarnerMedia for a two-hour weekly show that will air on TNT. Since then, wrestling fans have been anxiously waiting for an official date as to when we can expect to see the upstart promotion on a weekly basis. Well, that wait is finally over.

As announced on the All Elite Wrestling/TNT Twitter account, the recently-formed company’s first television show will premiere on October 2 in the 8 p.m. EST time slot. The debut episode will also air live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the show, which will air every Wednesday, is rumored to be called Wednesday Night Dynamite. At the time of this writing, the company hasn’t unveiled an official name for the live weekly show, though we can expect more information in the near future.

Per Uproxx, the company also released a statement highlighting what fans can expect from the “All Elite era.”

“Focused on fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans more athleticism along with real sports analytics. Wrestlers are also given freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities. Introducing statistics to wrestling for the first time ever, AEW will raise the stakes for its matches and deepen fan engagement by tracking each competitor’s wins and losses as wrestlers pursue championships. Their moves and damage to their opponents will also be analyzed on-air to provide insights into their winning streaks.”

The company also released a trailer for the new show, which you can check out below.

The weekly show will likely differ from the pay-per-views we’ve seen thus far. Until now, the events have primarily focused on showcasing the roster and building storylines for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view and the weekly show. However, the company is yet to utilize the incorporation of sports analytics, so fans can expect some changes in the near future.

No matches have been made official yet. However, as noted by 411Mania, CEO Tony Khan has promised that the tournament to crowd the company’s inaugural World Tag Team Champions will commence on the show. Fans can also expect to see some new teams that haven’t appeared at an AEW yet, given that the tag team division needs a few more duos to fill up the tournament brackets.

All of us at @AEWrestling are thrilled that we’re bringing wrestling back to TNT! If you love wrestling + want to follow the latest news about when/where you’ll be able to watch All Elite Wrestling every week, then please follow @AEWonTNT here on Twitter + Instagram for updates! https://t.co/kqGqWkidMq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 22, 2019

According to Bleacher Report, WWE plans to counteract AEW by airing NXT and 205 Live at the same time as the weekly show. Are we about to witness the Wednesday Night Wars?