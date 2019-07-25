Constance Wu Slammed As A ‘Diva’ For Reportedly Demanding Top Billing For ‘Hustlers’

Constance Wu is currently being slammed as a “diva” once again after demanding top billing for her new movie Hustlers, according to Page Six. Though Wu has cemented A-List status thanks to the success of last summer’s hit Crazy Rich Asians, the movie also stars arguably more famous faces than Wu, such as Cardi B, Julia Stiles, and Jennifer Lopez, who also helped produce the film.

Wu had first garnered criticism after an ungracious outburst upon hearing the television series that first launched her into the limelight, Fresh Off the Boat, had been renewed for a sixth season. In addition to tweeting multiple obscenities shortly after news had spread, Wu snapped at a fan who congratulated her on the renewal.

“Great news,” posted the fan, only to have Wu reply “no it’s not.”

Wu later apologized, explaining that she had been upset only because another season of Fresh Off the Boat meant that she was unable to push herself artistically with new projects.

“I was temporarily upset … bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project I was really passionate about,” the Asian-American actress explained.

However, the apology did not seem able to stem the tide of criticism that soon followed. Other Hollywood insiders began leaking stories about her poor attitude and how she was “hated” on the set of Hustlers, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“She’s a total piece of work. She thinks it’s OK to treat people badly and say out loud whatever comes to her,” a source on the movie set said.

Another source echoed similar sentiments.

“A pain in the f**king a**. She just won’t agree to do anything … It’s like a cliché. She is very talented — but all signs are pointing to a difficult diva.”

Now, Page Six reports that multiple media outlets have been “walloped with a warning” that Wu must be named first in billing — an honor that traditionally goes to the film’s largest star. Apart from Crazy Rich Asians and Fresh Off the Boat, Wu has been in a very limited number of other projects, mainly EastEnders, a Youtube series, and film The Feels.

Lopez and the rest of the production team allegedly agreed to Wu’s demands “a long time ago,” partially due to Wu’s position as an Asian-American actress in Hollywood.

“Constance is in the unique position of being a part of projects that are breaking through Asian-American representation in Hollywood,” said a source.

That said, Wu is far from the only minority in the cast of Hustlers. The film, which has been celebrated for its diverse cast, includes Jennifer Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, Cardi B, who is West Indian and Dominican, and African American star Keke Palmer.

The film is set to open in September.