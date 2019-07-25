‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Schwartz & Kate Maloney Get Marriage License In Vegas Three Years After Wedding

The Bravo stars tied the knot three years ago but reportedly failed to submit their marriage licence materials correctly.

It looks like Lance Bass was right! On the heels of the *NSYNC singer’s accidental reveal that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney aren’t legally married, the Bravo stars have just obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas. Nearly three years after their wooded wedding in California, Tom and Katie received an official marriage license after an alleged mishap with their original paperwork, E! News reports.

An online record between a Thomas William Schwartz and Katie Marie Maloney was filed with Clark County on July 24, the same day Tom and Katie landed in Sin City, Hollywood Life notes. While Tom and Katie have not revealed plans for a wedding re-do, the marriage license certainly suggests the reality TV stars could exchange wedding vows all over again, hopefully in front of Bravo’s cameras once again.

Photos on the Vanderpump Rules stars’ Instagram Stories reveal that they are currently vacationing in Vegas. Meanwhile, the pair’s newlywed best friend couple, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, have also been spotted in the foursome’s favorite party city, as have co-star Lala kent and her fiance Randall Emmett. Vanderpump Rules is currently shooting its eighth season, so it seems as though a Vegas wedding storyline could be in the works.

Earlier this month, Bass spilled the beans after officiating Jax and Brittany’s wedding in Kentucky. While speaking on the Reality Bytes with Rob Evers podcast, Bass dropped the bomb that Tom and Katie are actually “not married” despite their gorgeous wedding ceremony officiated by Lisa Vanderpump and filmed for Bravo’s cameras nearly three years ago.

Bass described the marital mishap as a “Total Schwartz” move and said the couple “didn’t send in their materials right so they are not married.” The “Bye Bye Bye” singer also hinted that Tom and Katie’s alleged wedding paperwork mistake “might be a little storyline” next season on Vanderpump Rules.

In response to Bass’s bombshell, an insider told Hollywood Life that Tom and Katie were “confused” as to why Bass would make such outlandish claims about their marriage.

“Tom is very by the books with everything he does,” the source said. “He is very on it about everything. He and Katie consider themselves happily married and are surprised by this. If he’s not legally married, he’d be as surprised as everyone else as they made sure their paperwork was all there.”

Lance Bass later apologized for blurting out the Schwartz’s private marital business. In an interview last week on Strahan & Sara, Bass explained why he felt it was okay to talk about the topic after it came up at Jax and Brittany’s wedding, according to E! News.

Bass revealed that “the big talk” at Jax and Brittany’s wedding was a rumor that Tom and Katie could “possibly not be married because they might have done their paperwork wrong.” Bass went on to explain that he shared the story because he “didn’t know it was a secret.”

“I’m sorry,” Bass said of his loose lips. “You’ll just have to watch [Vanderpump Rules]. You’ll have to see the show to see what really happens.”