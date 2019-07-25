‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Teaser: Mike Sorrentino’s Bachelor Party Goes Off The Rails

In the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike Sorrentino will find himself at the center of a bachelor party controversy between his female roommates and male pals, as he readies himself for his nuptials to girlfriend, Lauren Pesce.

Sorrentino, known for years as one of the show’s ultimate playboys, showing off his rock-hard abs and sly smile as he picked up his share of one-night stands in front of MTV’s ever-present cameras, will be feted by pals Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino.

While the women of the house want to give their pal a very PG-rated party out of respect for his girlfriend, Lauren, and his sobriety, Pauly D and Vinny are ready to hire strippers for what they hope will be a memorable event, reported E! News.

“The Situation used to be The Situation, I mean girls used to beg to see his abs,” said Pauly in a clip from the episode. “I’m not going to let this man go out on his bachelor party and leave that in the fates of the girls handling it.” Vinny agreed with his friend, remarking for the cameras, “We all know Michael Sorrentino, he’s a good guy, he’s like a saint, but The Situation deserves a real bachelor party.”

On the other hand, the girls are against exotic dancers and, instead, plan to invite Lauren to the weekend getaway at a dude ranch, pretending she’s the stripper they hired for the bachelor party.

This season has centered on the friendship of the pals, who first appeared in MTV’s Jersey Shore in 2009. When the MTV show made its debut, it centered on the lives of the group as they lived, worked and partied on the Jersey Shore before marriage, babies and life experiences changed them forever.

So far this season, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has shown a behind-the-scenes look at Mike’s trial for tax evasion and his sentencing, which occurred in 2018. It will feature Mike and his fiancée, Lauren, as they quickly plan and execute their November, 2018 wedding, after they learned the reality star would have to turn himself into the authorities in January, 2019.

The remainder of the season will feature Mike and Lauren’s wedding, Deena’s growing baby bump, Snooki’s pregnancy announcement and other important life issues that surround the stars of the series.

The show will air through August, 2019 and is rumored to feature the release of Mike Sorrentino from prison as well as the birth of Deena’s first baby and Snooki’s third.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.