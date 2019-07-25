‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Stuns In A Neon Green Swimsuit

Anastasiya Kvitko, dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” stunned Instagram once again by showcasing her incredible figure in a neon green strapless swimsuit. The social media star took the snap while keeping cool in the summer heat and relaxing by the pool.

The Russian beauty first earned comparisons to the famous Kardashian star after she won widespread attention for her insane curves. Anastasiya has said that her body measurements are an incredible 38-25-42 inches.

The brunette bombshell has taken those assets and flaunted them on Instagram, often posing in a number of swimwear or exercise shots. As a result, she has grown to become an influencer with over 10.1 million followers and earned contracts with companies such as Eliya Cioccolato and Fashion Nova.

The bathing suit that Anastasiya wore in her latest Instagram snap was from the latter company. The swimsuit was a neon green strapless suit, with a cheeky cut to elongate her legs. The Miami-based stunner posed from a sideways angle, giving her fans a glimpse of her incredibly small waist. Her ample bosom seemed barely contained in the strapless number.

Anastasiya accessorized with narrow yellow mirrored sunglasses, which were perched on her head. For styling, she kept her look natural, with strong brows, classic eyeliner, and a light pink lip. She let her long brown locks, which she tossed over her left shoulder, fall naturally down to her waist.

The background of the shot is dreamy, with white cushions, light gray curtains, and glimpses of palm trees and other greenery.

The picture was a wild success, earning the Instagram star over 153,600 likes and more than 2,100 comments.

“WOW you are so beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding several red heart emoji to his comment.

“Absolutely beautiful and gorgeous,” added a second.

“I love you mami,” joked a third, with two heart-eye and two kissing emoji.

Anastasiya’s growth from several years ago has been exponential — with her followers increasing nearly tenfold. However, in an interview with Pop Culture Spin, the model confessed that her life is pretty similar, minus her new busy schedule.

“The life now is the same as it was, but I have less time because there are many things to do. [There] are events, shootouts, promoworks,” said said.

She also added that one change she enjoys since hitting the big league is that she can combine her passion for travel with modeling trips.

“[Modeling] has an opportunity, as it says in Russia, to combine enjoyable with useful. I’m fond of traveling. Thus, I combine travel with work,” she explained.