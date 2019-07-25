Ashley Graham Gets Soaking Wet & Shows Off Her Killer Curves While On Italian Getaway

Ashley Graham appears to be having a fabulous time while vacationing in Italy. The model has shared some photos of her time in the country and, on Thursday, she updated her Instagram with a series of photos, in which she took a few moments to cool down while boating.

In the snaps, Graham wore a belted lavender swimsuit, which accentuated her gorgeous curves. The suit featured white details with a contrasting orange stripe in the center of the belt. In one photo, the beauty sprayed herself with a hose while striking a pose for the camera. As the sunlight was reflected in the water, which rolled down Graham’s body, the photo was nothing short of sexy. The model wore large sunglasses to protect her face and accessorized the look with several gold necklaces and earrings. In the second photo, Graham wrung water from her wet hair. The third shot showed a close up of Graham makeup free and looking stunning.

The geotag on the photos suggested the beauty was off the coast of Amalfi, and Graham indicated she was attempting to beat the hot temperatures. She also said she was enjoying the swimsuit she was wearing, which happened to be a GabiFresh design for Graham’s swimwear line, Swimsuits for All.

Fans loved the look.

“That suit is lit,” one fan wrote.

“this bathing suit is so pretty.. I need this in my life,” wrote another.

“Your [sic] so beautifully real I love it!” one follower commented.

“Looking like a Bond girl,” quipped another.

“YOU’RE LITERALLY MY ROLE MODEL,” one fan told the model.

Graham, an advocate for the body positivity movement, often speaks about how she was pressured to lose weight when she was younger. In addition to wanting to be accepted for the size she is, she also likes to keep her photos real and edit free.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Graham said she has used her body as a tool to talk about cellulite and stretch marks.

“I put photos of myself and my cellulite and my stretch marks online, and I don’t retouch them on purpose because my body is the average size of the American woman. It’s important to embrace who you are when you look in the mirror because, at the end of the day, it’s all you’ve got.”

There’s no denying that Graham’s confidence is beautiful.

Fans wanting to stay up to date with Graham can follow her Instagram account.