Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Shares Stunning Selfie In Honor Of Detroit’s Birthday

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott is a girl with a lot of pride for her hometown of Detroit, Michigan. She opted to share a stunning selfie of herself with her 1.6 million Instagram followers in honor of Detroit’s 318th birthday, and her followers loved the snap.

In the picture, Scott looked stunning in a simple white V-neck T-shirt and tan blazer with a subtle pinstripe. Her dirty blonde locks were perfectly curled and sleek, and she rocked a neutral makeup look that accentuated her features without going over the top. A simple necklace and pair of delicate earrings were the only accessories, and the background of the photo was a plain dark blue wall. While Scott has shown off her fit physique in other posts, this one focused solely on her stunning face.

Scott doesn’t post to Instagram too frequently — the Detroit-born beauty only has 142 total posts, so her followers are always delighted to see an update from the stunner. The simple selfie received over 102,300 likes in just 12 hours and her followers filled the comments section with compliments.

Several complimented Scott on her beauty and a few others joined her in wishing Detroit a happy birthday. Several fans made references to her father, Eminem, and commented on how much they enjoyed his music.

Scott’s Instagram is a surprising mix of shots. The beauty seems to enjoy fitness and recently shared a stunning shot of her physique in workout gear. She also has an Instagram story highlights section where she documents short videos of her workouts.

However, the majority of her posts are snaps of her out and about looking super stylish and chic in a wide variety of outfits.

Loading...

In May, she shared a snap of herself in a pair of barely visible short shorts and a neutral blazer, accessorized with a neutral pair of mules. In the shot, she sipped an iced coffee on an outdoor patio and looked like a full-on style blogger. In that particular post, she even included a link in the caption for where her followers could get the shoes.

She’s not afraid to flaunt the physique she works so hard for in her snaps either and has shared quite a few where she rocked swimsuits or other skimpy attire that showcased her curves.

While food doesn’t make it into her feed all that often, earlier this year in April she did share a shot of herself with a burger, fries, and milkshake in a cute restaurant.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see the next update from her on Instagram.