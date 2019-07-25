Louis Tomlinson’s Fury Over British Newspaper’s Claim About Real Reason For One Direction Split

Singer Louis Tomlinson is furious over a British newspaper’s claim regarding the real reason for the pop group One Direction’s split in 2016 after years at the top of the music charts.

A story published in The Daily Mirror titled “Drugs, Meltdowns and ‘Gay Sex’ Rumors—How ‘Rivalry and Hatred’ Tore One Direction Apart” fueled Tomlinson’s anger. The singer took to Twitter to denounce the story.

“Biggest load of bulls**t I’ve seen in a while. Typical unprovoked venom from The Mirror. Couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The story was published on the ninth anniversary of the band’s debut, which Tomlinson also honored on the social media sharing site, remembering the day Simon Cowell grouped the five solo singers from the X-Factor into their own boy band, consisting of hopefuls Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson. The group would go on to become one of the biggest boy bands in music history before taking what they initially said would be a 14-month hiatus in 2016 for a much-needed break after years of touring and recording.

The Daily Mirror reported that the band imploded after the members’ differing personalities and ultimate personal goals tore them apart.

They cited a fallout between Tomlinson and Styles, who once shared a home together as roommates, as well as casual drug use of Malik and Tomlinson and Payne’s reported excessive partying. Malik would eventually depart One Direction in 2015 before they officially disbanded one year later.

There have been no official talks for One Direction to reunite as a band as each member has successfully pursued their own interests in the entertainment industry.

The Inquisitr reported that the band was in the news in early July when Tomlinson took to Twitter to denounce an animated sex scene in the HBO series Euphoria depicting himself and Styles in a romantic entanglement. A fan asked the singer if he was contacted regarding using his likeness in the series, which is based on homoerotic fanfiction written by the lead character in the show, Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira). In the show, she became famous online for creating the epic fanfiction rumor of “Larry Stylinson,” which imagines One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles as lovers.

Tomlinson responded on Twitter by stating, “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.” Styles has not responded to the rumors regarding the animated sex scene nor rumors reported by The Daily Mirror regarding the real reason behind the breakup of One Direction.

The band maintains an Instagram page despite their split. They have not posted any new photographs or information since 2016.