Kelly Ripa’s Cheeky Response To Fan Who Told Her To Divorce Mark Consuelos And Marry This A-List Star

Kelly Ripa had a quick-witted response to a fan who told the daytime morning talk show host in a letter that she should divorce her husband of 24 years and marry this A-list movie star on a recent episode of LIVE With Kelly & Ryan.

During a chat with Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal, Kelly read the concerned letter from the fan, whose well-meaning intentions turned into a hysterical exchange between the host, Jake and co-host Ryan Seacrest reported the website SheKnows.

The letter plainly stated, “Dear Kelly Ripa, you should divorce your husband Mark Consuelos and marry Jake Gyllenhaal. He was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 19th. It may be better for your children. So, what do you say?”

In response, Kelly said to Jake, who was a guest on that morning’s episode, that she just might consider it! She said to the film superstar, who was seated to her right, that she wasn’t discounting the idea at all, and wanted to put the thought out there to see how he might feel about it. Laughing, Jake responded that the viewer was “bold” in proposing such a major life change for Kelly and her family.

Taking a beat, Jake then said he would be open to it, despite the fact that it would be a lot of pressure to step into Mark’s shoes as a stepfather to the couple’s kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Kelly then told him that he needn’t worry because Mark was okay with it and that he remarked Jake was a “hell of a guy.”

Although they would make quite the stunning couple, it is unlikely that Kelly will take the fan up on her proposition. She and Mark have been happily married since May 1996 when the couple shocked their family and friends and eloped to Las Vegas. The duo became a couple quickly after Mark auditioned for the daytime soap opera All My Children for a role as Kelly’s love interest. Woman’s Day reported that it was just a few short months later when the couple went for a walk in New York’s Central Park and returned to Mark’s bachelor apartment where he proposed marriage.

“I said, ‘Ask me when you’re serious.’ And he said, ‘I am serious. Let’s go to Vegas tomorrow and get married’,” Kelly said of her and Mark’s sudden engagement and quickie marriage as reported by WD.

LIVE With Kelly & Ryan airs weekday mornings on ABC.