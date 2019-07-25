Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 50th Birthday With Epic ‘Jenny From The Block’ Party At Gloria Estefan’s House

The 'It's My Party' singer's Miami bash featured DJs, dancing, and a whole lot of gold.

Jennifer Lopez turned 50, and she rang in her new decade with a supersized bash at pal Gloria Estefan’s house in Miami. J.Lo celebrated her 50th with 250 guests at Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island, according to Page Six.

A source who described the party as “gold-themed,” revealed that the Estefans own a second house that they use to throw parties.

“There are two homes. One is where they live, and the other is a guest house where they like to throw parties. It’s actually next to Puffy’s house,” the insider said.

Lopez looked far from 50 as she arrived at her birthday party wearing a metallic cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit, a high ponytail, and large hoop earrings. The “It’s My Party” singer’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez wore a black suit and tie to celebrate his lady’s milestone birthday, People reports.

Gloria and Emilio’s mansion was reportedly transformed into a disco, with gold balls adorning the outskirts of the property and white tents installed on the estate’s grounds. A source told E! News the party was held in the backyard overlooking the water.

“There are multiple tents and the decor is modern with a lot of white and gold. There are big gold balls being strung across the yard and a large gold bar. There’s lounge furniture and sofas also being set up on the lawn.”

In the main party area, DJ Cassidy and DJ Don Hot played until the early hours of the morning. While Gloria and Emilio’s house is next door to Puffy/Diddy’s house, there are no indications that J.Lo’s former boyfriend popped in to toast the birthday girl. But Lopez had plenty of well-wishers even without her ex. Guests at the star-studded bash included DJ Khaled and Ashanti, Rapper Fat Joe and his wife Lorena Cartagena. A highlight of the party was Lopez’ twins Maximillian and Emme, 11, who serenaded their mom with a sweet birthday rap and a song.

A towering birthday cake, which featured endless tiers and black and gold icing was served to guests.



Rodriguez later took to Instagram to share a video of the birthday girl jamming with her musical guests at her “Jenny From the Block” party.

For her big birthday gift, Lopez received a $140,000 red Porsche from her fiancé A-Rod. In addition, Miami Mayor Dan Gelber and Vice Mayor and commissioner Michael Gongora have officially declared July 24, 2019, “Jennifer Lopez Day” in Miami Beach, complete with the Proclamation of the City and keys to the city.