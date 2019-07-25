‘One Piece’ Chapter 950 Spoilers: Kid Refuses To Join Straw Hat Alliance, Hawkins Captures Law

One Piece Chapter 950 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring several interesting scenes in three different locations in the Land of Wano, including Udon, Kuri, and the Flower Capital.

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 950 started with the conversation between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid. After Beast Pirates All-Star Queen left, Luffy and his allies – Raizo the Mist, Kawamatsu the Kappa, Kiku, Tony Tony Chopper, and Hyogoro of the Flowers – managed to beat the enemies and put the Prisoner’s Mine under their rule. Luffy asked Kid to join them in their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

However, after being betrayed by Hawkins Pirates captain Basil Hawkins and On Air Pirates captain Scratchmen Apoo, who are now serving as Beast Pirates headliners, Kid declined Luffy’s offer. Kid left the Prisoner’s Mine together with his right-hand man, Killer, hoping that they could take back all his crew. One Piece Chapter 950 also showed the Straw Hat Alliance starting to gain the trust of the prisoners at Udon.

At first, the prisoners have doubts about joining the war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates after learning that Luffy is a pirate. Some of them also don’t believe that Nine Red Scabbards really came from the past to avenge Lord Oden and the Kozuki clan. However, the prisoners started to trust Luffy and his friends after seeing that Lord Oden’s son, Kozuki Momonosuke, is safe.

Meanwhile, in Kuri, One Piece Chapter 950 featured Shutenmaru, also known as Ashura Doji, telling Kinemon what happened after they time traveled. When they left the Land of Wano, Shutenmaru revealed that they didn’t believe that the Nine Red Scabbards would really show up after 20 years. So 10 years ago, Shutenmaru and the citizens of the Land of Wano who wanted to avenge Lord Oden and the Kozuki Clan decided to attack Onigashima. After seeing the graves of the people who died in the failed rebellion, Kinemon told Shutenmaru that they will be starting the war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates after eight days.

One Piece Chapter 950 is also set to reveal that conclusion of the battle between Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s Oniwabansu. As expected, Zoro defeated all the ninjas serving Shogun Orochi. Zoro is now planning to take back his sword Shusui before the final battle. He asked Hiyori to bring him to the bridge in Ringo where he encountered the sword thief. Zoro told Hiyori about his plan to avenge Lord Shimotsuki Tonoyasu by killing Shogun Orochi. However, he was shocked to hear Hiyori saying that she wants to end Shogun Orochi’s life with her own hands.

One Piece Chapter 950 also featured Hawkins succeeding to capture Hearts Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law. Hawkins interrogated Law and told him to reveal all of their plans. Law responded with a fearless smile, indicating that he won’t say anything even if Hawkins takes his life.