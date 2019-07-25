Selena Gomez Stuns In Sexy Dress As She Thanks Instagram For The Birthday Wishes

Selena Gomez is currently in Italy celebrating her birthday, but she took the time to thank her fans for all the love they sent her way.

The actress, who turned 27 on Monday, shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing on a balcony overseeing a beautiful city skyline, and she couldn’t look happier. Barefoot and largely makeup-free, Selena smiled broadly as she wore a pastel-colored maxi dress with some ruffles around the neckline.

She wore her shoulder-length brunette locks in a ponytail, and posed for the camera with undeniable joy. Behind her, the sunset was made up of all different colors, from pink to orange and blue.

The “Wolves” singer thanked her fans for all the birthday wishes, which apparently left her super emotional. Selena revealed she shed some tears while reading the messages sent to her, and said she deeply appreciated the thought and energy behind them. In the end of her lovely caption, she told her 153 million followers she loved them all.

According to People magazine, Selena is currently in Italy with her grandparents, after attending her cousin Priscilla’s wedding in Texas last week. She has been spotted out and about a few times this week, including in Rome, where she had lunch with a group of friends that included film producer Andrea Iervolino.

“She just turned 27 and is celebrating in Rome and Capri. She’s having a good time and enjoying herself with her grandparents. She’s getting some relaxation in but is also excited to get back home and back to work,” a source told the magazine.

Selena was at one point rumored to be dating Iervolino, but it seems like that theory has been put to rest. According to a report by Elle magazine, the Italian producer is a good friend of hers, who also vacationed with The Dead Don’t Die star last year. Furthermore, he also joined her fancy birthday celebrations on a yacht after their Italy trip back then.

“[Selena] is open to start putting herself out there again. She is taking everything day by day and focusing on herself and her music,” a source said.

However, it appears that the birthday girl opted for a low-key celebration this year. She took her grandmother, Debbie Jean Gibson, Iervolino, and a few other friends out to lunch in Rome, where they enjoyed several typical dishes, such as raw fish, lobster pasta, and some salads, finishing off with a much-deserved dessert of ice-cream and tiramisu.