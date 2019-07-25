Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Is The Key

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 26 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will play a pivotal role in proving that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is not who she claims to be. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is already suspicious of the former croupier, and with a little help, he is about to expose the whole baby scam.

Liam knows that Flo and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) are hiding something. He overheard them talking about a secret and how Flo called Thomas a liar. In turn, Thomas threatened Flo and told her that she had to keep the secret until the day she died.

Since Thomas has just married Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Liam wants to protect his ex-wife from whatever Thomas is hiding. He started investigating Thomas, and asked Wyatt Spencer) to help him by questioning Flo.

Wyatt reported that Flo told him that she had never had a baby before. Of course, the blonde tried to cover it up, but Wyatt knows that Flo feels uncomfortable every time Phoebe is mentioned in a conversation. He relayed the information to Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam will rifle through Steffy’s personal belongings. He will find Phoebe’s adoption papers and try to make sense of what happened during the process, per She Knows Soaps.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt is shocked when Flo accidentally reveals a crucial fact about her past. pic.twitter.com/uD2qvN2Tcb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 24, 2019

It appears as if Steffy will find him reading through the adoption papers. Liam will tell her that he is trying to make sense of the adoption. B&B fans will remember that he has already questioned the fact that both Flo and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) seem to be disinterested in the baby.

Steffy will then tell Liam Phoebe’s adoption story. She seems to be the key in helping Liam unravel the mystery behind Flo and Thomas. She will tell him that her mother, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo), hooked her up with Flo. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will start to piece the puzzle together and realize that they did not go through an adoption agency.

He will also call the Las Vegas hospital where Flo supposedly gave birth and request some information. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the hospital will return his call next week and tell him that Flo has never given birth there.

Loading...

Liam will then realize that Flo cannot be Phoebe’s birth mother. How long will it take before he realizes that Phoebe is his own daughter, Beth?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.