Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured And Semi-Conscious In New York Jail Cell

Investigators are reportedly trying to determine whether he was assaulted or attempted suicide.

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at a Manhatten jail on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

The wealthy sex offender was said to have been semi-conscious with injuries to his neck when he was found.

Epstein was allegedly taken to a nearby hospital.

The wealthy financier was originally sent to general population at the Metropolitan Correctional Center but had been moved to protective custody after other inmates had threatened him, according to The Daily Beast.

Two sources told NBC News that Epstein may have tried to commit suicide. Another source downplayed the injuries and questioned whether he harmed himself as a ploy to get a transfer to another facility.

A fourth source told NBC News that an assault can’t be ruled out and that another inmate had been questioned.

An attorney for another inmate on the same unit, Bruce Barket, told The Daily Beast that his legal partner saw Epstein and his attorneys at the facility in the morning “and he looked fine.”

Barket said his client and Epstein are in the Special Housing Unit. He described the conditions as “inhumane” saying there are issues such as insect and rodent infestation, dirty linens, and broken equipment.

“The whole place is a disaster from top to bottom,” Barket told The Daily Beast.

Jeffrey Epstein found nearly unconscious in NYC jail cell after possible suicide attempt https://t.co/vV8R5mK1Rq pic.twitter.com/Il0x6SOvZa — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2019

Epstein was arrested on July 6 on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges. He has been charged with operating a ring for abusing teenage girls in places around the world, including a Caribbean island, his Manhattan townhouse and an estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The activities are alleged to have happened from 2002 to 2005.

Epstein requested to be released on bail and put on house arrest at his $77 million Manhattan mansion. He offered to pay for any required security and suggested he have a “trustee” live with him.

His lawyers insisted that he wouldn’t run and that Epstein would be willing to put up at least $559 million as collateral.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman denied his request saying that Epstein was a flight risk and unable to control his sexual urges. Epstein’s team has since filed papers to appeal that decision.

He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges and Epstein’s legal team has filed papers to appeal the judge’s decision to keep him behind bars ahead of the trial.

He faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

