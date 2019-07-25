Alexis Skyy Spills Out Of Tiny Black Dress

Alexis Skyy keeps her 3.1 million Instagram followers on their toes with sultry photos on a regular basis. And earlier this month, she shared a short selfie video that had people talking. It showed her wearing a super low-cut and tiny black dress, which barely clung to her chest to censor it. The top of the dress had feather-like accents on it, while the rest of it hugged her curves.

The video showed Alexis patting down her hair, which she wore down, behind her shoulders. Her fake eyelashes were prominent as she adjusted her dress straps. Alexis’ makeup included purple eyeshadow and dark lipstick, while she accessorized with a gold necklace and a matching bracelet. The post has been watched over 362,000 times, and fans left their enthusiastic comments for Skyy.

“You’re so extra, and I L[O]VE it,” gushed a fan, and another added, “Black always look so good sis.”

“You are the sexiest woman in the world,” declared a follower.

Meanwhile, her prominent fake lashes caught many of her fans’ attention too. Not everyone thought they were a good idea, however.

“Are you trying to save money on airfare with those lashes ma’am? Because it looks like if you blink fast enough you might catch flight,” joked an Instagram user.

With that being said, it’s not unusual for Skyy to sport huge fake lashes. She was wearing some in her newest update too, but since the photo was more zoomed out, it wasn’t as noticeable. The update showed Alexis in a bright, neon yellow bodysuit. It had long sleeves, and the bottoms were the same length as bike shorts. The suit had a low scoop neck, along with white strips on the side with black writing.

Alexis paired the outfit with matching, neon yellow shoes that had buckle accents on them. Her hair was worn down in a heavy right part, as she curled the ends of her hair.

Her makeup also popped, as she wore heavy, metallic pink eyeshadow with hints of silver. Her lips were super glossy, and she wore muted red lipstick.

Although the photo has only been posted for an hour, it’s already racked up over 8,700 likes.

“U are so beautiful!show your feet more,” suggested a fan.

“Always bomb,” declared another person, while a follower pointed out, “Beautiful…..skin is so perfect.”

In addition, a fan had an entirely unrelated request.

“Can you repost that video of you dancing to the nicki Minaj song this night,” they asked.