‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, July 24: Flo Admits She Never Had A Baby

Liam questions Steffy, Brooke comforts Hope, and Flo tells Wyatt she has never had a baby.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, July 24 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who was concerned about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). She wanted to know what was bothering him and he opened up, per She Knows Soaps. He told her that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was acting strangely at the wedding.

Liam Questions Flo’s Disinterest In Phoebe

Liam found it odd that neither she nor Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had shown any interest in Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Steffy thought that everyone handled these kinds of situations differently. Liam thought that it would be wise to find out more about Phoebe’s biological mother. Steffy suggested that he ask Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), since they shared a past, and were now dating.

Hope Confesses The Reason She Married Thomas

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was lost in her own thoughts downstairs on her wedding night. When Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) found her, she told her daughter that the marriage was a mistake. The mother and daughter rehashed Hope’s decision, with Hope pleading with her mother to give her new marriage a chance.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Hope unexpectedly broke down. She finally admitted that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was not the only reason she married Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She said that she kept wishing that Phoebe could be Beth and she needed to establish some boundaries between herself and the baby. Hope reiterated that there was an indescribable bond between her and Phoebe. Brooke comforted her daughter and told her that she could one day have another baby with a man she loves. However, Hope remained adamant that she would never have another child again. After Brooke left, Hope wept as she recalled her previous pregnancy and her life with Liam.

Brooke comforts Hope who still feels incomplete without her baby, Beth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/FgBPBM9zs3 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2waNdRGSJh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 24, 2019

Flo Fulton Admits She Never Had A Baby

At the beach house, Flo told Wyatt that she needed to tell him something. Wyatt tried to reassure his girlfriend that he would support her when another threatening text message came through from Thomas. Flo then told Wyatt that she did not know what to do and was thinking of returning to Vegas. Wyatt became distraught and wanted to know if she was happy.

Flo then told Wyatt that she wanted to experience things that she never had before with him. She then went on to list those things: marriage, having a baby, and building a family. Wyatt immediately noticed that she said that she never had a baby before. Flo tried to cover up and told him that she had given Phoebe to Steffy. Flo said that she just wanted to forget about what she did.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt is shocked when Flo accidentally reveals a crucial fact about her past. pic.twitter.com/uD2qvN2Tcb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 24, 2019

Liam Finds The Adoption Papers

While Flo was in the shower, Wyatt called Liam. He said that there was definitely something up with Flo. He also felt that it was connected to Phoebe since she said that she had never had a child before. Liam encouraged Wyatt to keep pressing for information.

Liam then started to rifle through Steffy’s personal things. He then found Phoebe’s adoption papers.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.