‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will Arturo Return And Break Abby’s Heart Again?

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors reveal that actor Jason Canela, who portrayed Arturo Rosales, showed up at CBS Television City. While on the set, Canela took a picture with his on-screen brother Rey Rosales actor Jordi Vilasuso and Michael Baldwin portrayer, Christian LeBlanc.

Recently Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name came up on Y&R. Frequently hearing characters’ names come up on soap operas means they’re about to appear in the storyline. Add to the mention, an Instagram post from Christian LeBlanc featuring a bearded Canela along with a smiling and clean-shaven Vilasuso, and the rumors of a possible return are flying, according to SheKnows Soaps. LeBlanc has since removed the post, but several outlets got a screenshot of it while it was still on his account.

Canela exited the show when his on-screen alter ego Arturo found out he was the father of Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) unborn child. Once the paternity results came to light, Mia and Arturo decided to leave Genoa City and go back to Miami to have their baby. The news led to Rey and Mia’s divorce as well as Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Arturo’s broken engagement. Rey and Sharon (Sharon Case) quickly moved in together, and Abby swore off men. However, according to The Inquisitr, she and Nate (Sean Dominic) will take things to the next level in their relationship.

Loading...

The Rosales matriarch, Celeste (Eva LaRue) arrived in town recently to celebrate Lola’s (Sasha Calle) engagement to Kyle (Michael Mealor), and she just found out about Lola’s life-threatening liver situation. Apparently, during Lola’s nearly one-month coma neither Rey nor Arturo thought to call their mother and let her know that her daughter was at death’s door. Celeste is furious that nobody told her about Lola, and it’s possible that Arturo will come to help settle things with his mother.

Of course, Arturo also might show up to talk his mother out of seeing her children’s father, Adrian. Lola threatened to cancel her wedding to Kyle if her father shows up to walk her down the aisle, and Lola also encouraged Celeste not to date Adrian again after how he ruined their lives. However, now that Abby has moved on with Dr. Nate Hastings, there’s a possibility that Arturo’s return could do something to mess up his ex-fiance’s newfound happiness. Abby might find herself in for more heartbreak after a string of failed relationships over the past several years if Arturo makes his way back to the canvas.