Demi Rose Wears Nothing But Black Lingerie In The Club

Demi Rose Mawby loves to get pulses racing on social media, and this week was no different.

On Wednesday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram story to show off her hourglass figure while partying at a club. In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen wearing nothing but black lingerie as she smiles for the camera.

Mawby is seen sitting in a club, which is lit with red lights. She has her long, brown hair pulled up on top of her head and braided down her back. She wears a black bra, which flaunts her massive cleavage, tiny waist, and toned abs.

Demi also wears a pair of black briefs, which show off her curvy hips and lean legs. She also sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She also accessorized with a chain and pendant around her neck.

In the background of the photo, multiple people can be seen sitting at tables in the club. Demi captions the photo “happy place,” as she seemingly loves being in the club with her friends.

Earlier in the day, Mawby shared a photo to her profile of herself wearing a white bra top, black briefs, and a pair of thigh-high black leggings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose recently celebrated her birthday as she gathered with her closest friends for an Egyptian-themed party, where she dressed as Cleopatra.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” Mawby told her fans in the caption of yet another sexy bikini photo.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that the model is considering moving from her home in the U.K. and heading across the pond to the United States.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the U.S. and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands,” an insider told the outlet of Demi’s future plans.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose Mawby’s life and her sexy photos by following the model on her Instagram account.