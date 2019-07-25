Scotland Rugby Player Patrick Dewhirst Goes On Sex Offenders’ Registry For Five Years

Dewhirst filmed a sex act and shared it via WhatsApp with members of his rugby team.

A Scotland rugby player may have ended his career before it got started as he is now on the sex offenders’ registry in the United Kingdom for the next five years.

Patrick Dewhirst, 21, admitted to filming a woman without her knowledge while the two had intercourse in an Edinburgh hotel room, reports Express. The fly half, known as Paddy, then posted the video which included sexual images in a WhatsApp group containing 28 members of the Scotland rugby squad.

Dewhirst’s victim, whose name isn’t being used for legal reasons, was embarrassed by this action the day before the rugby team left for France to compete in the 2018 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Dewhirst avoided a trial and pleaded guilty to “recording the woman without her consent at the Holiday Inn in Corstorphine in May 2018.” He also admitted distributing the images. Edinburgh sheriff Peter McCormack called Dewhirst’s actions “complete idiocy,” saying that he did it for “cheap laughs with your teammates.”

McCormack stated that Dewhirst had the talent and the good fortune to be chosen for the World Cup team representing Scotland, and before traveling to the tournament, this is how he behaved.

“On the eve of the squad’s departure, you and a female ended up in your room, and sexual activity took place which should have been no one’s business but yours and hers. But without her knowledge or consent, and while she was lying prone, you made a video of the sexual conduct on your phone then posted it to all 28 members of the squad on WhatsApp.”

McCormack finished saying that this could very well ruin the rugby player’s career, but more importantly, he hopes the woman can recover from the event.

Dewhirst also has to perform 140 hours of unpaid community service, and notification was sent to the head of the Scottish Rugby commission. A spokesman for the organization said that they are aware of the incident and have taken it seriously.

“Scottish Rugby was aware of the incident that took place last year. We took it extremely seriously and undertook immediate action in collaboration with Police Scotland. The case was passed on to Police Scotland for investigation, which we fully supported.”

According to The Scottish Sun, Dewhirst’s defense solicitor, Peter Lockhart stated that his client had been offered a professional contract with a team in Lyon, France, but that is now on hold due to the conviction and the terms of his sentence.