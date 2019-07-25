Farrah Abraham Says ‘Teen Mom OG’ Should Be Canceled

Farrah Abraham recently opened up about her former show, Teen Mom OG, revealing that she thinks the series should be canceled by MTV due to lack of ratings and fake storylines.

According to Radar Online, Teen Mom OG‘s ratings took a nosedive after Farrah Abraham was fired from the show. As many fans will remember, the controversial reality star was told that she would not only have to give more respect to the cast and crew members during filming but also choose between her involvement in the adult entertainment industry and being on the show.

Abraham chose to leave the show and was replaced by Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. The outlet reports that the Season 8 premiere of the series garnered 990,000 viewers, and has been declining ever since with last week’s episode only getting 658,000 watchers.

Meanwhile, when Farrah was a part of the cast the viewership was over a million.

“[The show] should be cancelled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” Abraham stated.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham says she’s officially “done” with reality TV. In addition to TMOG, Farrah has appeared on shows like Botched, Millionaire Matchmaker, Ex on the Beach, and Couples Therapy.

“I’m thankful I can bring a new element to unscripted and scripted TV soon, as a screen writer, director and producer,” she said. “I’m blessed for my 10 years and can’t wait to make TV that is original, better made, better talent and better executives.”

Loading...

In addition, now that Bristol Palin has decided to call it quits on the show, MTV has reportedly added former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee, who is allegedly set to appear in a few episodes towards the end of the current season.

McKee is married to her high school sweetheart, Josh, and the couple share three children together. She is also dealing with a mother who has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and is fighting for her life.

Sources reveal that fans will see Mackenzie and Josh still working through the issues of their past, as well as her fitness company, Body By Mac.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham and hear her opinions on Teen Mom OG and more by following her on her social media accounts.