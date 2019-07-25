Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Reportedly Not Engaged Despite Diamond Ring On Her Finger

Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, made their red carpet debut this week when they headed to the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday.

According to People Magazine, Spears and Asghari sparked some serious engagement rumors when the singer was spotted rocking a diamond sparkler on her left hand, which had some fans believing that Brit may be headed down the aisle again.

However, sources tell the outlet that isn’t the case, as Spears and Ashgari are not engaged, despite the hardware on Britney’s hand.

Britney and Sam first met on the set of the singer’s music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016. Sources claim that Asghari has been a great match for Spears during their two-year romance.

Sam works as a model and a personal trainer during the week but reportedly tries to spend much of his time during the weekends with Britney.

The insider reveals that it’s been good for Spears to be with Asghari — he often takes her out to do things that she really enjoys, such as shopping and dining at restaurants. The source also adds that Sam is a sweet, great guy who is very protective of Britney and loves her sons.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Spears spent time in a mental health facility earlier this year, and Asghari was by her side for support throughout it all.

During the time that Britney was in treatment, rumors were circulating that she may have been forced into the facility against her will.

However, Spears spoke out on the rumors on social media to let her fans know that she was doing alright and that she wanted everyone to stop the speculation about her life, revealing that she just needed time to deal with some tough issues life was throwing her way.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want,” Britney stated in the message that accompanied a quick video.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you,” she added.

