Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Sharon Makes A Shocking Choice

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon finds herself at an impasse with Rey, and she ends up making a shocking choice.

For months now, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) have seen their feelings for each other grow. They worked together at the Genoa City Police Department, and both Sharon and Rey felt a spark despite Rey’s marriage to Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). When Mia got pregnant and found out Arturo (Jason Canela) was the father, Rey and Sharon were finally free to act on their impulses, and they quickly moved in together. Sharon even got Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) approval.

However, it sounds like Faith and Sharon are in for another round of disappointment because actress Sharon Case (who plays Sharon on Y&R) recently discussed a shocking twist in her alter-ego’s life with Soap Opera Digest. According to The Inquisitr, Sharon agreed to help Adam (Mark Grossman) out with his custody case even though Rey was not supportive. Sharon didn’t end up becoming Christian’s guardian, but that still doesn’t put a stop to their disagreement over Adam’s place in Sharon’s life. Ultimately, Rey moves to the Genoa City Athletic Club over their disagreement about Sharon’s ex-husband.

“It’s frustrating that they keep having the same argument and discussion over and over again. This problem just doesn’t seem to go away, even though Sharon is committed to keeping Adam away,” said Case. “But when Sharon runs into him at the coffee house and other random encounters, that upsets Rey all over again, and jealousy is really hard on a relationship. Maybe it’s a red flag that Sharon should pay attention to, but she’s not ready to throw in the towel just yet.”

Loading...

Sharon tries to make amends with Rey, and she goes to see him at his room at the club. However, Rey cautioning her against Adam makes her think that Rey doesn’t want Adam in his life — in reality, Rey was worried about Sharon’s safety. While Sharon may or may not be right about Rey’s intentions, she isn’t willing to let him control her choices. Sharon is a grown woman, and she feels confident in her decisions regarding who to allow in her life. Sharon doesn’t believe that Adam is a threat to her safety.

Even though they don’t have a drop-down, drag-out emotional fight, Case admitted that this could end up being the thing that makes Sharon and Rey call the whole thing off.

“This could be the end,” she said.