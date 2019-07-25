Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Stunning Figure In Tiny Shorts & Crop Top

Hailey Baldwin flaunted her flawless figure on the beach in Malibu this week and was sure to turn heads in her skimpy ensemble.

According to The Daily Mail, Hailey Baldwin posed for cameras as she stood on the beach and soaked up the sun during a photo shoot.

Baldwin is seen wearing a pair of tiny white shorts that flaunt her long, lean legs, and a crop top that showcased her flat tummy, insane abs, and toned arms.

The model has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail and styled in straight strands that fall behind her back. Hailey poses as she puts her hands in her hair and gives a sultry stare into the camera while playing in the sand and frolicking in the ocean.

Baldwin also sports a full face of makeup for the snapshots, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also adds pink blush, a shimmering highlighter, and nude lips to complete her glam look.

Hailey accessorized with some dangling earrings, a belly button ring, and her wedding and engagement rings on her left hand as she reportedly modeled for the brand bareMinerals, which is a makeup line.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey Baldwin and her husband, Justin Bieber, recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement, which has become such an important date in their lives.

“Their engagement happened so quickly after they got back together. It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one,” an insider told People Magazine.

“He can’t imagine life without Hailey,” the source continued. “He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”

Recently, Bieber opened up about dealing with mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, as well as ADHD. However, insiders claim that even though the singer has been focusing on his heath he and Baldwin still have a very good marriage.

Recently, Hailey took to social media to gush over her husband on the special anniversary, proving that they’re still going strong.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more. Life gets more beautiful every day because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together,” Baldwin wrote about her beloved husband.

Fans can see more of Hailey Baldwin’s life by following the model on Instagram.