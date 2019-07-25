‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: Leaked Image Appears To Show Naomi Watts In Costume On Set

A leaked image shows Naomi Watts in a bouffant wig and gold dress.

HBO is currently producing a pilot episode for their Game of Thrones spin-off series, which has a tentative working title of Bloodmoon. As with the original series, fans are eager to find out any information — including plot details. As a result, pictures are starting to leak, some of which could reveal spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, new images from the show’s set are beginning to emerge. One such image, which was presumably taken in the middle of productions, shows a boat displaying a sigil. Some have speculated that it depicts an early Stark sigil of a direwolf or, possibly, a lioness that is associated with House Casterley.

Now, a new image has been leaked that shows Naomi Watts in character, according to Fansided. The image shows the actress in full costume, believed to be taken while she is on set for the Game of Thrones prequel series. Originally posted to Instagram account kiaruzz91_, the image shows Watts in a gold dress and a blond wig as she is being led along a path in front of a “Grotta del Turco” sign in Italy.

At the time of writing, this image has not yet been officially confirmed to be of Naomi Watts, nor has it been confirmed to have been taken on the set of the Game of Thrones prequel. However, it known that HBO is filming the prequel series in Italy.

The image was originally posted as a story on Instagram but has since been shared on a fansite for Naomi Watts before making its way to Twitter.

#new ????| Naomi Watts on the set of #GameOfThrones prequel "Bloodmoon"

(shared by kiaruzz91_ on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jChfMQV5BM — naomi watts source (@nwattsource) July 14, 2019

Previously, HBO confirmed that Naomi Watts is a member of the prequel’s cast and that she will be playing a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” The clothing in the leaked image seems to confirm that Watts is dressed as a socialite would be in the Game of Thrones universe.

Precious little information has been revealed about the character that Watts will be playing in the prequel. However, there has been plenty of speculation among fans. The most recent theory is that Watts will be playing a character called Florys the Fox, according to Metro. In the book series on which both Game of Thrones and its prequel series is based, Florys is the daughter of daughter of Garth Greenhand. This character is believed to be particularly clever and managed to keep three husbands — with none of them knowing about the other two. However, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation regarding Watts’ character.

So far, the pilot is the only episode greenlit by HBO for the prequel series. However, it seems likely that the series will go ahead with further episodes thanks to the popularity of Game of Thrones.

No release schedule has been set by HBO in regards to the prequel.