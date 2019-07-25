Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Preview

English Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United square off in an International Champions Cup preseason match from Shanghai.

As the International Champions Cup preseason competition continues on Thursday, one of the most heated rivalries in the English Premier League takes center stage nearly 6,000 miles from the British isles, as last season’s fourth-place finishers Tottenham Hotspur face off against 13-time Premier League champions Manchester United, who finished sixth on the domestic table in 2018-2019, per Sky Sports. But United have not won the title since 2013, the final season of legendary Manager Alex Ferguson’s 27-year tenure. And Tottenham have never won the Premier League crown. The two English giants will get an early sample of what will likely be a season-long battle in the match that will live stream from Shanghai.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason International Champions Cup showdown on Saturday, pitting English Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United who have won 13 of the 27 Premier League titles, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time at the 33,060-seat Hongkou Football Stadium in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, July 25.

In the United Kingdom, the kickoff time is set for 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Thursday. Fans in Italy and throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. But fans in the United States will need to wake up awfully early to watch the International Champions Cup match, with a start time of 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in Japan can log in to the live stream starting at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Japan Standard Time.

The two clubs last met way back on January 19, when Manchester United managed a 1-0 victory, per Soccerway.

And the Red Devils will look to keep another clean sheet, after blanking Inter Milan in their first International Champions Cup match, after successive 2-0 and 4-0 preseason wins over Australian side Perth Glory, and traditional rivals Leeds United, per 90Min.com.

Just as Manchester United defeated an Italian team in its most recent ICC match, Spurs got their International Champions Cup rolling with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Italian champions Juventus, as Bleacher Report recounts, thanks to a picture-perfect goal by striker Harry Kane on the final shot of the match.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are not scheduled to meet again until their initial 2019-2020 Premier League clash December 3 at Old Trafford, according to TottenhamHotspur.com.

Mangers Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur (l) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United get their Premier League rivalry started early on Thursday. Alex Broadway / Marc Atkins / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Thursday 2019 International Champions Cup match from China, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Spurs vs. Red Devils preseason showdown in Shanghai at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by MUTV Online, and in Italy, Sport Italia will live stream the International Champions Cup clash.

In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United International Champions Cup Shanghai clash, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.