Prince Harry Calls Buying Vegetables Wrapped In Plastic A ‘Dirty Habit’

While speaking at a conservation event at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, Prince Harry criticized supermarkets for selling pre-packaged fruit and vegetables and urged consumers to opt for as little plastic as possible on their next trip to the grocery store.
The Duke of Sussex told a group of activists that buying overpackaged produce has become a “normalized” and a “dirty habit,” according to Vogue UK.
Harry listened to the presentations on endangered species and reducing plastic waste while attending Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting.
The Duke had greeted Goodall with a “chimp greeting,” which Harry learned the last time he had met the famed primatologist, reported The Inquisitr.
He talked to the students about the need to question these big chain grocery stores about their products and their packaging and suggested alternatives.
“Plastic within plastic. Gone are the days when you can just grab ten carrots, take them home and give them a shave,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to find everything in plastic.
Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, voiced the same concerns about the use of plastics. In November, after attending a meeting about plastic pollution during a trip to Ghana, the Prince of Wales said that the younger generation deserved a better future than the “insanity” of a “damaged and destroyed world,” according to The Telegraph.
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duke of Sussex met with young people doing ground-breaking work in their communities as part of Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering. Started in 1991 by world renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, with just 12 high school students in Tanzania, Roots & Shoots brings together young people from around the world who are leading projects in their communities to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment. Today @RootsAndShoots has over 150,000 groups in over 50 countries – the collective power of these young people is limitless. His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach. In his roles as President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns – it is thanks to the creativity of young people’s minds, that we can turn the tide and preserve our planet for future generations. After listening to presentations on endangered species, reducing plastic waste and embracing the wild, The Duke had the chance to thank all the young people taking part for their efforts and the difference they are making every single day. As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach, for July we turned our attention to following accounts featuring the environment. @JaneGoodallInst, founder of Roots & Shoots, is one of those selected profiles, having dedicated her life’s work to bettering our environment and world. To learn more, visit @RootsAndShoots. Photo©️ PA images
Harry and his brother Prince William have both been influenced by their father and have been very vocal about environmental issues, including conservation, climate change, and plastic pollution.
According to Yahoo Style UK, The Royal Household published its annual finances report, which contained information about its impact on the environment.
Carbon emissions increased by 93 percent between 2018 and 2019 — mostly from travel.
According to the Daily Mail, a spokesman for the Prince of Wales said that Charles’ emissions had risen by only 2 percent in total — once you set aside his travel.
The report also includes a reduction of 24 percent in heating and lighting usage in the royal residences and a 2 percent reduction in waste generation.
“The Royal Household is working hard across operations in the Royal Palaces and Estates to reduce its impact on the environment,” said a statement on the Royal Household‘s website.
Meghan Markle and Harry broke away from The Royal Foundation, the charity shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton, to form Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reported The Inquisitr.
The Duke and Duchess attended the U.K. premiere of The Lion King to mark Harry’s charitable involvement in protecting African parks and animals.
View this post on Instagram
As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach to shine a light on the accounts that are working towards positive change, for the month of July we turn our attention to the environment. There is a ticking clock to protect our planet – with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home – for ourselves and for future generations. Let’s save it. Let’s do our part. Quote from The Duke of Sussex: “Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth. So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind’s development comes at the expense of our planet. Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we’ve been causing. With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.” *********************************************************** Please visit the accounts we are following this month for more details on how you can make great change and help save our planet. We can only do this together, and every little bit helps. ???? All photos included are from the above accounts
Royal-watchers speculated that the visit to the premiere could be a sign that the couple’s scheduled visit to South Africa will be the start of their charity work, according to Express.