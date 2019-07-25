Prince Harry Calls Buying Vegetables Wrapped In Plastic A ‘Dirty Habit’

The Duke of Sussex urged consumers to opt for as little plastic as possible on their next trip to the grocery story.

While speaking at a conservation event at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, Prince Harry criticized supermarkets for selling pre-packaged fruit and vegetables and urged consumers to opt for as little plastic as possible on their next trip to the grocery store.

The Duke of Sussex told a group of activists that buying overpackaged produce has become a “normalized” and a “dirty habit,” according to Vogue UK.

Harry listened to the presentations on endangered species and reducing plastic waste while attending Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting.

The Duke had greeted Goodall with a “chimp greeting,” which Harry learned the last time he had met the famed primatologist, reported The Inquisitr.

He talked to the students about the need to question these big chain grocery stores about their products and their packaging and suggested alternatives.

“Plastic within plastic. Gone are the days when you can just grab ten carrots, take them home and give them a shave,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to find everything in plastic.

Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, voiced the same concerns about the use of plastics. In November, after attending a meeting about plastic pollution during a trip to Ghana, the Prince of Wales said that the younger generation deserved a better future than the “insanity” of a “damaged and destroyed world,” according to The Telegraph.

Harry and his brother Prince William have both been influenced by their father and have been very vocal about environmental issues, including conservation, climate change, and plastic pollution.

According to Yahoo Style UK, The Royal Household published its annual finances report, which contained information about its impact on the environment.

Carbon emissions increased by 93 percent between 2018 and 2019 — mostly from travel.

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesman for the Prince of Wales said that Charles’ emissions had risen by only 2 percent in total — once you set aside his travel.

The report also includes a reduction of 24 percent in heating and lighting usage in the royal residences and a 2 percent reduction in waste generation.

“The Royal Household is working hard across operations in the Royal Palaces and Estates to reduce its impact on the environment,” said a statement on the Royal Household‘s website.

