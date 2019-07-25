Kate Middleton Uses Botox? Dr. Munir Somji Says Yes While Kensington Palace Denies Claims

A well-known plastic surgeon has claimed on Instagram that Kate Middleton uses “Baby Botox,” sharing a collage of two photos of Middleton. The photo on the left shows Kate with more wrinkles than on the right. As Page Six reported, the doctor hints that Kate is one of their clients, although Kensington Palace has since refuted all claims of Botox use.
The Palace noted that the Instagram update is “categorically not true” and “in addition, The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.”
At the same time, the marketing manager for the clinic, Sammy Curry, noted the following regarding the claims.
“We wouldn’t be able to disclose whether she is a client or not. We have non-disclosure agreements where we can’t disclose our high-end clients. We absolutely can’t comment at all that she has come to us,” they said.
Sammy also explained the social media post, saying that the Dr. “thought it was a good comparison picture to use to show the effects of Botox and obviously baby Botox which he does himself.”
This isn’t the first time that there have been claims of Middleton using Botox. As The Inquisitr previously noted in October 2017, a couple of plastic surgeons suggested as much. At the time, the Botox was believed to have been used on her forehead.
Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox. Patients come from far and wide to see me for this procedure. It truly is so simple… There is no excuse for doctors to leave patients with brows on the floor. Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead. But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow. The magic of baby Botox is that it does not leave you feeling so heavy and provides you with a subtle reduction of lines as well as a better eyebrow position. Now 90% of my patients have baby Botox and are happy even at 3-4 months post treatment #babybotox #botox #kate #katemiddleton #natural #subtleresults #faceanatomy #juvederm #aesthetics #cosmeticsurgery #plasticsurgery #drsomji #drmedispa #celebritydoctor
The “Baby Botox” procedure differentiates itself from regular Botox, thanks to the lower dose of the injection that is used. Plastic surgeon Melissa Doft explained that instead of someone using 25 units of the drug in one area, that it’s minimized to 10 units, for example. Allure also noted that the injections are also given in more precise areas, so patients are supposedly able to achieve better benefits with fewer drugs.
With that being said, some of Kate’s fans have left comments on the doctor’s Instagram posts, some which believe the Duchess has used the procedure, while others don’t believe the claims.
“Obviously a quack looking for business and giving prices over social media without consultation, all the while using HRH The Duchess of Cambridge for attention,” declared a fan.
“I don’t ever recall seeing the Dutchess looking anything less than beautiful! The photo on the left looks like one of those “aging” apps was used!” exclaimed a follower, who also added that “Not saying it was but, the difference is transformational. Seems like the full botox [sic] regimin, nothing baby about it.”
Photos of people can look dramatically different depending on lighting, the use of photo editing tools and more. So for now, it looks like Kate’s fans will have to come to their own conclusions about the Duchess’ alleged plastic surgery.
