‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6 Confirmed — And With Big Changes Coming

Showrunners suggest that Season 5's ending will lead to big changes in Season 6.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

While many fans have been disappointed with the first half of Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, the network has recently confirmed the spin-off series set in the same universe as The Walking Dead will return for a sixth season. Fear‘s showrunners also suggested that there will be a major shakeup in the second half of Season 5 that will see big changes moving forward into Season 6.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead just hit its mid-season finale. Over the course of eight episodes, Morgan’s (Lennie James) group had set out to rescue Logan (Matt Frewer) only to discover it was a trick — and Logan had now confiscated their home at a disused denim factory. In addition, by the close of Episode 8, the group had not only encountered radioactive zombies but a group of children and another crossover character from The Walking Dead, Dwight (Austin Amelio).

At last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, a Q&A panel for Fear the Walking Dead was held and, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the announcement was made that Season 5 would be returning sooner than anticipated. This means that there will be only a three-week gap between the midseason finale and return, which airs on August 11. It also means that once Season 5 of Fear finishes, fans will be able to tune into Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

AMC Has Renewed “Fear the Walking Dead” for a Sixth Season! https://t.co/uD6DO81Nwo — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) July 19, 2019

Alongside this news comes the announcement that Fear has been renewed for a sixth season, according to Digital Spy. During the panel, Fear the Walking Dead‘s showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg revealed the news but refrained from releasing any major spoilers regarding the next season. However, they did suggest that major changes would be occurring in the back half of Season 5 that will impact Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“Without giving something away, the world is going to expand in a big way and by the time we get to the end of the season, it is really going to shake the entire group to the very core and really change the show in a way that will launch us into Season 6, in a really big way,” Chambliss revealed during San Diego Comic-Con.

“We are constantly striving to change what Fear is and reinvent it, so just as soon as everyone thinks they’ve figured out what we’re doing, we change things up and that’s gonna continue through Season 5. There’ll be a big change at the end of Season 5.”

The showrunner also revealed that Season 5 of Fear will air like “one big epic story.” He also suggested that whatever happens at the end of the season will seem “inevitable” once the entire season is watched in its entirety.

You can view the latest trailer for Fear the Walking Dead below.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 11.