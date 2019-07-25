‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Michael Makes Good On A Threat

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 25 brings a big decision for Kevin and Michael as Michael follows through on a threat. Plus, after Abby teamed up with Phyllis professionally, things heat up for her personal life when she and Nate seal the deal.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) follows through on a threat, according to SheKnows Soaps. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) has a grand plan to get rid of Adam (Mark Grossman), and it does not involve killing Adam. However, Michael promised that he would get Kevin out of Adam’s web, so he insists that Kevin run away and hide with (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Bella somewhere away from Genoa City and the second Newman son.

While Kevin still thinks his plan could work, he ends up doing what his brother says, and he packs his things to leave Genoa City and Adam behind. After all, Kevin has surely fulfilled his debt to Adam, especially since Michael also dumped Nick (Joshua Morrow) as a client right before the custody hearing for Christan. Things did not turn out entirely in Adam’s favor, but Adam at least still has a chance of eventually getting his son back. Right now, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is serving as the boy’s guardian, which may be a problem considering Billy (Jason Thompson) is going off the deep end over Adam’s return.

Things heat up between Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Nate (Sean Dominic). Abby is making moves in all areas of her life. She was down and out after Arturo (Jason Canela) cheated on her, broke their engagement, and left town. However, Abby didn’t let that disappointment stop her. She moved forward and opened Society to big success, and now she is moving on in a new partnership with Phyllis and the Grand Phoenix. Abby is doing well professionally, and although she swore off men, Nate managed to catch her eye.

Now Nate lives in Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) old house, and Abby goes back there with him after a dinner date with Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) celebrating their new status as living together. Once they arrive, Abby and Nate’s kissing leads to much more, and they christen his new home and take their relationship to the next level.

For now, it looks like Abby has a boyfriend that Victor (Eric Braeden) approves of, which means something will probably happen to leave her heartbroken sometime soon. Abby tends to be unlucky in love.