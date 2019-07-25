Netflix Cancels ‘Tuca & Bertie’ And Fans Are Upset About It

Netflix has announced that they will not be ordering another season of its animated original series Tuca & Bertie, Variety reports.

In its announcement, the streaming giant thanked the cast and crew of the show.

“[Showrunner] Lisa Hanawalt created a relatable yet whimsical world in Tuca & Bertie,” Netflix said.

“While Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come.”

The show stars comedians Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish as the title characters, two friends navigating the ups and downs of life together as they tackle themes relevant to women. As Glamour Magazine noted in its review of the show, it has tonal similarities to several popular shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Girls, BoJack Horseman, and others. A key difference between it and these other shows was that its lead characters were played by two actresses of color.

On social media, fans of the show expressed disappointment at the cancellation news.

“No lie, I’m really pissed @netflix decided to cancel Tuca & Bertie,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Yet we gotta wade through all these shows about mediocre sad boys and unfunny comedy specials.”

Many complimented the show for being welcoming to audiences from a wide range of backgrounds and for not relying on comedy that made fun of marginalized groups like other animated comedies for adults.

Others expressed optimism that the show could get picked up by another network. Fans created the hashtag #SaveTucaAndBertie to draw attention to their calls for a new season.

“Sad to hear Netflix decided to pass on season 2 of Tuca & Bertie but truly hoping these gals can find a new home because this show is downright amazing!” another Twitter user wrote.

As Variety reports, on Wednesday Netflix also announced that it was canceling Designated Survivor, a show that stars Kiefer Sutherland as a cabinet secretary who unexpectedly becomes President Of The United States.

Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I’m hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures. #TucaandBertie pic.twitter.com/xmrAV7Ooyq — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019

Loading...

These cancellations could be a sign of changing fortunes at Netflix.

As The Wall Street Journal recently reported, the streaming service recently experienced its first decrease in monthly subscribers in 10 years.

According to CNBC, Netflix’s share prices have also taken a hit, according to the company’s second-quarter report. That’s not good news for a company that’s seeing the rise of high-powered streaming competition from the likes of Disney and Apple.

Hopefully, the company can weather the storm so fans won’t lose any more of their favorite Netflix shows.