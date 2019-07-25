Behati Prinsloo Levine Rocks A Tiny Pink Bikini

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine’s wife, shared a couple of bikini selfies and her Instagram fans are all for it. The update consisted of two photos, one which was a close-up selfie, while another was a selfie of her reflection on a sliding glass door.

The close-up selfie of Behati showed her smiling widely, potentially mid-laugh, as she wore a tiny pink bikini top and a wide-brimmed hat with pineapple designs on it. She also sported a couple of necklaces, one which was a choker-style beaded necklace with white and blue beads. The other was a charm of a rhino. She also accessorized with multiple earrings, including a hoop earring with cross charms. Plus, Behati wore dark sunglasses to complete her look. The photo may have been a film image that was scanned in, because there was a time stamp on the left bottom corner.

The second photo, which showed Prinsloo outdoors, showed her posing in the same outfit. She popped her left leg out for the selfie, which didn’t offer a crystal clear image because it was of her reflection on a sliding glass mirror. Even so, it was possible to see that she was enjoying herself in a beautiful estate, as the backdrop revealed a luxurious building with columns and a large, outdoor covered area.

The update has received over 77,000 likes so far, and Behati’s fans flooded the comments section.

“I love your necklace queennnn,” noted a fan.

While it’s hard to know for sure which necklace the fan was talking about, the rhino charm jewelry is likely to be a shout-out to the Save the Rhino Trust. Behati is notably a partner with the foundation and has expressed her love not just for the rhinos, but for Namibia. The organization focuses on helping the endangered black rhino.

In addition to the comment about the model’s necklace, there were lots of followers that couldn’t help but comment on the model’s large smile in the first selfie.

“The most infectious smile I have ever seen,” declared a fan, while another complimented the model, saying, “When we talk about smiles we automatically are talking about u Bee!”

“There are those BEAUTIFUL SUPER MODEL teeth!” noted another.

Others showered Prinsloo with their compliments about her beauty.

Loading...

“Beautiful!!! I look up to you!” said an admirer, while another fan said, “You literally look beautiful in anything!!!”

“Perfection has a name! Such a gorgeous one,” responded an Instagram user.