Ashley Graham Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Snap With Husband Justin Ervin

Curvy bombshell Ashley Graham is one of the latest celebrities to head to the Amalfi Coast in Italy for a bit of a vacation. She’s captured her Italian vacation on her Instagram page, and shared a series of photos yesterday in which she was jetting through the water in a black swimsuit with her husband by her side, having an absolute blast.

It seems that Graham has decided that a boat is the perfect way to observe the gorgeous scenery around her, so she shared another update today where she rocked a sexy swimsuit on a yacht excursion with her husband Justin Ervin.

In the first snap, Graham kneeled on her knees and bent forward slightly, showing off her cleavage in a vibrant purple suit with white trim. The suit was a one-piece with a belted detail at the waist that accentuated Graham’s hourglass physique. She layered on several gold necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings to add a bit of edge to the look, and put on a pair of oversized sunglasses to keep the Italian sunshine out of her eyes. Her hair was slicked back in a sexy damp style, indicating that she had likely been in the water to cool down.

Ervin is by her side, also kneeling. He donned a pair of red swim trunks with a floral pattern and no shirt, flaunting his toned physique. Ervin also rocked a necklace and pair of sunglasses to accessorize the look, and tossed an arm around his wife as they gazed into the distance.

As Graham revealed in the caption, the shot was actually an ad for the brand Forevermark, a jewelry company. The curvy cutie expressed her love for her husband in the caption, and included the funny fact that she brought too many suitcases on their Italian adventure.

In the background of the photo, a hat was visible, and her followers could see just a glimpse of the stunning blue waters and scenic rocky landscape behind them. In a second snap, the duo were in virtually the same position, continuing to gaze into the distance and flaunt their physiques.

The snaps received over 124,000 likes from Graham’s followers, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the shot.

Athlete Lindsey Vonn spotted the post, and loved the cute vibe the duo were giving off.

“You two are the cutest!!” she said.

Another follower referred to the two stunning subjects as “couple goals.”

Graham hasn’t stated how long she’ll be in Italy, so followers will have to stay tuned to see her adventures, and whether they include more yachting or a few more cannolis.