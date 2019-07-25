Forever 21 Issues Apology After Being Bashed For Sending Diet Bars To Plus Size Customers

Forever 21’s customers aren’t pleased with the retailer’s latest promotional antics.

CNN reports that the fashion company has been issuing Atkins bars along with their plus-size customers’ online orders. Many social media users have reportedly referred to the retailer’s decision to include the bars with plus-size clothing orders as “fatphobic.” Atkins sells low carb diet bars for those who are wanting to lose weight.

Forever 21 issued an apology shortly after the social media outrage began to make headlines on Wednesday. The retailer claims that selling the bars were meant to be a way to gift all of their customers, not just those who are plus-sized.

“From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders,” the company said.

“The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed. This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way.”

Many social media users expressed similar sentiments on Twitter.

“Calm down, I got an Atkins Diet Bar in my @Forever21 order of literally necklaces. I’ve seen other brands do this too,” one user wrote on Twitter.

Atkins also released a statement concerning the outrage from multiple consumers. The health food company claims that its products aren’t just for weight loss, but for “overall health and well being.” The company also shared that the product placement was a way to “highlight” the benefits of the products under the brand.

Loading...

According to USA Today, the social media outrage for Forever 21 comes after longtime retailer Macy’s was put under fire. The company reportedly sold a dinnerware brand called Pourtions, in which three circles were drawn to reportedly help customers with their portion control. The smaller circle represented how much someone should eat to fit into “skinny jeans” while the larger portion was used to represent what someone would eat to fit into “mom jeans.” Pourtions was then taken off of Macy’s shelves after the retailer was accused of promoting eating disorders.

Many other fashion companies, such as Victoria’a Secret, have also been put under fire for their lack of diversity and inclusion in their stores and online. The retailer reportedly doesn’t cater to plus-sizes nor a wide range of other sizes. The plus-size fashion industry is worth a reported $21 billion.